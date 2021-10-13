Politics

Irish Twitter was buzzing after Nigel Farage was duped into using a pro-IRA slogan on Cameo

Poke Staff. Updated October 13th, 2021

In between staking out the beach at Dover and drinking pints of beer on GB News, Nigel Farage makes money via the celebrity messaging service, Cameo.

For the princely sum of £73, you can get the seven-times general election loser to record a message for yourself or someone else – presumably, someone you don’t like very much.

Of course, the platform has left him rather open to pranks – like this classic.

Sadly, he rejected this request. Can’t think why.

But he either didn’t spot or didn’t care about the trap in this message for someone named Brian Ó Céileachair.

This message is for Brian, Brexiteer, and I hope you have a great birthday.

This comes from your good friend, Aidan. Now, it’s a bit early in the day so all I’ve got actually is coffee but I hope you enjoy a few pints with the lads tonight. Up the ‘RA!

As the tweet points out, the ‘RA is short for the IRA and the idea of Nigel Farage sharing support for them seemed so unlikely, people thought it might be a deep fake.

Here’s how (mostly Irish) Twitter reacted.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

To sum up …

Nigel Farage stood in a tree trying to make money got entirely the mockery it deserved – 13 favourite takedowns

Source Politics For All Image Screengrab