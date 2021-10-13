Irish Twitter was buzzing after Nigel Farage was duped into using a pro-IRA slogan on Cameo

Politics

In between staking out the beach at Dover and drinking pints of beer on GB News, Nigel Farage makes money via the celebrity messaging service, Cameo.

For the princely sum of £73, you can get the seven-times general election loser to record a message for yourself or someone else – presumably, someone you don’t like very much.

Of course, the platform has left him rather open to pranks – like this classic.

Sadly, he rejected this request. Can’t think why.

I tried booking Nigel on Cameo, but he rejected my request. Sad pic.twitter.com/OUVIuhoc7v — Hassan Akkad حسان عقاد (@hassan_akkad) March 9, 2021

But he either didn’t spot or didn’t care about the trap in this message for someone named Brian Ó Céileachair.

This message is for Brian, Brexiteer, and I hope you have a great birthday. This comes from your good friend, Aidan. Now, it’s a bit early in the day so all I’ve got actually is coffee but I hope you enjoy a few pints with the lads tonight. Up the ‘RA!

🚨 | NEW: Nigel Farage saying “Up The RA” (IRA) pic.twitter.com/IEoHJjQL8y — Politics For All (@PoliticsForAlI) October 12, 2021

As the tweet points out, the ‘RA is short for the IRA and the idea of Nigel Farage sharing support for them seemed so unlikely, people thought it might be a deep fake.

Ok it's confirmed, it's not a deep fake: Nigel Farage did indeed make a video of himself declaring "Up the Ra!" https://t.co/ZCoxIt2hop — Naomi O'Leary (@NaomiOhReally) October 12, 2021

Here’s how (mostly Irish) Twitter reacted.

1.

Like his fellow Brextremist Frost, he clearly knows nothing about the politics of Ireland.’Up the Ra!’ Indeed https://t.co/dE93oY59py — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) October 12, 2021

2.

The IRA have issued a statement distancing themselves from Nigel farage https://t.co/L3vjarAXK4 — mick (@mickthetaig) October 12, 2021

3.

Priti Patel did not know the historical resonances of threatening Ireland with food shortages; Karen Bradley did not know nationalists don't vote for unionist parties; Nigel Farage doesn't know the meaning of 'up the 'Ra'. There's a pattern here. — David__Osland (@David__Osland) October 12, 2021

4.

Honestly why are people shocked that Nigel Farage said "Up the Ra" for money? This is the same guy who said "Brexit was a good idea" for money — The Cork Coy Boo! (@CorkCoypu) October 12, 2021

5.

Tricking Nigel Farage into saying “up the RA” for money is absolutely fantastic. pic.twitter.com/sOyxqyQipH — Rob Smith (@robsmithireland) October 11, 2021

6.

Nigel Farage – the dupening pic.twitter.com/Tmut2AeHhF — 👻 Gillhouse of horror 👻 (@sorcha_circa) October 12, 2021

7.

He's announced that he's running for Sinn Féin in the Rockall West constituency — Where the tweets have no name (@PupFormer) October 12, 2021

8.

Brexit makes sense now, he must want a United Ireland 🤣🤣🇮🇪 — Pete Shearer (@Michael32730773) October 12, 2021

9.

I don't know why everyone is so surprised at Nigel Farage saying "up the RA", he's been saying "Brits out" for years. #upthera — DoseOuter (@pukabowers) October 12, 2021

To sum up …

I mean what a fecking eejit… https://t.co/N8C5gAWI4z — Liam P Rayner (@LiamPR87) October 12, 2021

