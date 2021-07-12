Nigella Lawson made a ‘Crisp Cauldron’ for the final and everyone was envious – 9 flavoursome responses

Celebrity

It’s important when staying at home to watch a big sporting event that you have enough food and drink to get you through the match.

But when sorting the snacks ahead of the big game, not many of us will have done it in quite the style of Nigella Lawson.

Everyone’s favourite celebrity chef went viral ahead of England’s European Championship final against Italy with her ‘Crisp Cauldron’ because, well, look at it.

Crisp Cauldron restocked for tonight! pic.twitter.com/aha0keFReJ — Nigella Lawson (@Nigella_Lawson) July 11, 2021

And it got people excited – not quite as excited as the way she said ‘microwave’ a few months back – but almost. Here are our favourite 9 very flavoursome replies.

1.

First of all, we clearly all need one of these. Second, I demand immediate entrance to the Oxford English Dictionary for 'crisp cauldron'. But most of all, we need some official rulings on allowable content. Are posh crisps allowed? Doritos? Kettle chips? https://t.co/5KWFVEgDTn — David Henig (@DavidHenigUK) July 11, 2021

2.

Can you please share the recipe — Henry Mance (@henrymance) July 11, 2021

3.

obsessed with how much of a perfectly curated selection of crisps this is, all killer no filler https://t.co/GsVSoYQciu — Another Angry Woman (@stavvers) July 11, 2021

4.

Omg Nigella made another British stew — Ruby Power (@rubyppower) July 11, 2021

5.

Imagine getting invited round to Nigella's, expecting a slap up meal, and she brings out the cauldron! https://t.co/FZwB6GmUjc — Ben Ramanauskas (@BenRamanauskas) July 11, 2021

6.

This is why Nigella is cooler than Jamie Oliver. https://t.co/jxpRki3BUB — Harry Draper (@bowtieanimation) July 11, 2021

7.

Everyone should have a crisp cauldron, thinking of adding one to our website pic.twitter.com/rjqkEZJNU0 — Netherton Foundry (@NethertonNews) July 11, 2021

8.

She is an actual National Treasure. https://t.co/lguPw1fIoc — Damian Counsell (@DamCou) July 11, 2021

9.

Next time I’m getting criticised for eating monster munch, I’ll remind people that they are Nigella Approved ™ — Michael S (@ScanlanWithAnA) July 11, 2021

A few people had questions.

I’m not sure why but I cannot imagine Nigella consuming these ‘types’ of crisps 😂 Thought you might have been a rustic Kettle Chips kind of person 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 — Kavan Lamy (@KavanLamy) July 11, 2021

Oh but I do! Of the posh crisps, Burts Guinness crisps are my favourite, but I’m not convinced crisps should be fancy. Hard to beat good old salt & vinegar — Nigella Lawson (@Nigella_Lawson) July 11, 2021

And also this.

Too much rustling and crunching, can’t cope with noisy food😬 — emer doyle (@misssaunty) July 11, 2021

I like decanting them into bowls like my granny did — Nigella Lawson (@Nigella_Lawson) July 11, 2021

So now you’ve got the ingredients and the method.

