Roy Keane saving the tea when England scored is making us smile through the gloom

England suffered Euros heartbreak as they lost on penalties to Italy but at least we’ll always have Roy Keane’s hilariously casual reaction to England’s first (and it turned out, only) goal of the final.

Not exactly consolation, obviously, but it did make us smile through the gloom.

Roy knows what’s important at times like this. 😂 pic.twitter.com/wBAAs6Fhat — Jarlath Regan (@Jarlath) July 11, 2021

Here’s the clip in full, with ITV presenter Mark Pougatch looking back on the moment with Keane and his fellow pundits.

How did our pundits react to Shaw’s goal? 🥳 @IanWright0, @EmmaHayes1, @GNev2 LOVING it

☕️ Roy Keane protecting his drink “Gary destroyed my notes!” 😫 “I spent the next 20 minutes getting the wrath of him for knocking his coffee over!” 🤣#ITAENG | @England | #Euro2020 pic.twitter.com/o9GptDBpfB — ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 11, 2021

And just a few of the things people said about it.

1.

My favourite moment so far tonight… #RoyKeane protects the tea while the rest of the crew go wild around him pic.twitter.com/T3uGsDOXOt — Jane Graham (@Janeannie) July 11, 2021

2.

☕️😂 No brews were harmed after Luke Shaw’s goal, thanks to Roy Keane…pic.twitter.com/p9eiThzYvT — The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) July 11, 2021

3.

Roy Keane moving the tea to keep his notes clean while the others celebrate wildly is exactly my vibe — Alex Stewart (@AFHStewart) July 11, 2021

4.

I have no real opinions on Roy Keane except for real respect how he has channelled the spirit of my mother here like a pro pic.twitter.com/9KLXX9oTUt — Seána (@GrantSana) July 11, 2021

5.

Spot the Irish man pic.twitter.com/2khLjYqdqx — Darran Marshall (@DarranMarshall) July 11, 2021

6.

This is hilarious. Good man Roy. Save the tea. Priorities. pic.twitter.com/0MhYUGZG6I — Noel Rock (@NoelRock) July 11, 2021

And it’s not the first time Keane has made us smile at the Euros. Remember this?

“Roy’s been to a Neil Diamond concert…” “Yeah, about 10 years ago. I ended up arguing with the woman next to me – she kept singing the songs out loud, so I ended up in a bit of a trouble that night. But brilliant concert!” 🤣 Classic Roy Keane 😆#ITVFootball | #Euro2020 pic.twitter.com/TH8G9KSKdr — ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 7, 2021

And of course, this.

“Why would you want to speak to an opposition player for over 20 minutes? I don’t care if he’s your club team-mate or not – I very rarely speak to anybody for over five minutes!” 🤐 🗣Roy Keane’s thoughts on Mount and Chilwell’s chat with Gilmour#ENG | #ITVFootball | #Euro2020 pic.twitter.com/3hg3xjljQG — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 22, 2021

