Nigella Lawson has a very particular way of saying ‘microwave’ and people loved her for it

Nigella Lawson is back on the BBC, as you might have seen, with her new cookery series, Eat, Cook, Repeat.

We mention this not because of what she’s been cooking – we’re sure it’s delicious – but this moment when she used a microwave. Specifically, how she pronounces ‘microwave’, as highlighted by @pennyb over on Twitter.

Nigella’s set off a few kitchen fads in the past, and we hope this is another. Speaking only for ourselves, obviously, but we’re never going to call it anything else.

Source Twitter @pennyb