Nigella Lawson has a very particular way of saying ‘microwave’ and people loved her for it

Nigella Lawson is back on the BBC, as you might have seen, with her new cookery series, Eat, Cook, Repeat.

We mention this not because of what she’s been cooking – we’re sure it’s delicious – but this moment when she used a microwave. Specifically, how she pronounces ‘microwave’, as highlighted by @pennyb over on Twitter.

Nigella’s set off a few kitchen fads in the past, and we hope this is another. Speaking only for ourselves, obviously, but we’re never going to call it anything else.

Nigella Lawson saying 'Microwave' like this has made my Christmas already pic.twitter.com/ByXTDVIloq — Queen of Quizzes (@EtceteraWithEst) December 8, 2020

Monday 7th December 2020: the date Nigella introduced a new & unforgettable way to pronounce ‘microwave’ pic.twitter.com/vokOIi36HC — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) December 8, 2020

Nigella pronounces microwave as “micro-wav-ay” so that is how we all should pronounce it now. Those are the rules. pic.twitter.com/yA34hTIdJ8 — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) December 8, 2020

Can’t believe we’ve all been saying microwave wrong all these years? Thanks Nigella xxx pic.twitter.com/0XYoImVOpD — Meecro Wahvey (@As1z_) December 8, 2020

Eternally grateful to Nigella Lawson for letting us know we've all been mispronouncing microwave for the last 50 (or so) years. pic.twitter.com/tfXODGQRDp — andrew (@floellaumbagabe) December 8, 2020

