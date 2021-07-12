Sport

Penalties were the undoing of England again at the Euro 2020 final – 50 shots on target

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 12th, 2021

Football isn’t coming home, and if it tried, it would be sleeping on the couch and its dinner would be in the dog, because it’s supposed to be going to Rome.

After a thrilling* penalty shoot-out, Italy took the prize and David Baddiel can put his rewrite of Three Lions on ice for another year.

*stomach-churning, gut-wrenching and heart-breaking

England’s fairytale presence in a major final had been the main topic of conversation across the media, both mainstream and social, and probably will be for a few more days – though with less singing.

Twitter had all this to say.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

Having been bumped for an ad break during the semi-final, people were glad to see the tiny football-carrying car make a return – decked out in LGBTQI+ Pride colours.

6.

7.

8.

The first half belonged to England, when within two minutes of kick-off, Luke Shaw scored the fastest goal in a Euros final.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

The Italians came back with a new determination after the break, making an equaliser look inevitable. It came at 66 minutes.

18.

19.

20.

21.

22.

23.

