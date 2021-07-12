Penalties were the undoing of England again at the Euro 2020 final – 50 shots on target

Sport

Football isn’t coming home, and if it tried, it would be sleeping on the couch and its dinner would be in the dog, because it’s supposed to be going to Rome.

After a thrilling* penalty shoot-out, Italy took the prize and David Baddiel can put his rewrite of Three Lions on ice for another year.

*stomach-churning, gut-wrenching and heart-breaking

"It hurts now. It's going to hurt for a long time. But the boys should be proud." Well said, @HKane. 📹 @UEFA pic.twitter.com/iWSN0SAHb2 — England (@England) July 11, 2021

England’s fairytale presence in a major final had been the main topic of conversation across the media, both mainstream and social, and probably will be for a few more days – though with less singing.

Twitter had all this to say.

1.

2.

Be interesting to see the viewing figures on ITV given the same match is on BBC without adverts. Could be a useful count of how many people in England who shouldn’t be allowed scissors. — Rob Manuel 🧻 (@robmanuel) July 11, 2021

3.

very cute seeing all the football cosplayers on their way to fan events around the main con later, love how they know all the songs too — Maz Hamilton (@newsmary) July 11, 2021

4.

England fans: Boos national anthem of every single opponent, points laser at goalkeepers, abuses a little girl, destroys London. Italy fans: pic.twitter.com/1R454zW3of — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) July 11, 2021

5.

Lineker: Rio, what's your biggest fear? Rio: Probably skellingtons like off of Jason and the Argonauts, Gary. Lineker: Good shout, now over to our commentators, enjoy the game. — ©ol (@Bigshirtlesscol) July 11, 2021

Having been bumped for an ad break during the semi-final, people were glad to see the tiny football-carrying car make a return – decked out in LGBTQI+ Pride colours.

6.

TINY CAR SAID GAY RIGHTS pic.twitter.com/UuOagshJan — Ryan Love (@RyanJL74) July 11, 2021

7.

TINY CAR. All sporting events should start this way from now on. — Dave (@davechannel) July 11, 2021

8.

There’s no way I’m buying one of those cars. It’s tiny. Waste of sponsorship opportunity. #ENGvITA — Chris Addison💙 (@mrchrisaddison) July 11, 2021

The first half belonged to England, when within two minutes of kick-off, Luke Shaw scored the fastest goal in a Euros final.

9.

Oh My God. Are You Shaw. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) July 11, 2021

10.

Well nothings going to happen in the first minute so better get a cup of t… aaaaarrrgghh!! Get in!!! #EnglandvsItaly — Sanjeev Bhaskar💙 (@TVSanjeev) July 11, 2021

11.

Jose Mourinho as that Luke Shaw goal went in pic.twitter.com/BKyauwWCHR — Max Morgan 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@SpillerOfTea) July 11, 2021

12.

England just need to hide the ball, somehow — Moose Allain Ꙭ (@MooseAllain) July 11, 2021

13.

Really sweet that even after all these years Tom Cruise still gets an empty seat next to him for Goose. #ENGITA pic.twitter.com/oD1WndHmsZ — Matthew Highton (@MattHighton) July 11, 2021

14.

15.

Very controversial thing to say but I think Gareth is winning in the fashion show against Mancini. Which is very tough when you’re up against an Italian. — David Morrissey (@davemorrissey64) July 11, 2021

16.

me: properly into football for tournaments now also me: very much still calls half time The Interval — Tom Black (@tomblackuk) July 11, 2021

17.

I keep asking questions during the match. Was thinking changing ends in the interval will take ages until Gary pointed out it’s the players not the crowd. — Sarah Millican (@SarahMillican75) July 11, 2021

The Italians came back with a new determination after the break, making an equaliser look inevitable. It came at 66 minutes.

18.

Could Italy be about to do The Double? pic.twitter.com/3aleffNMe9 — Paul Rose (@mrbiffo) July 11, 2021

19.

It couldn’t be more cliched that England went in guns a blazing right at the beginning then got tired, while Italy took their time & now have all the energy. It’s basically drinking culture as a sport. — Tiernan Douieb (@TiernanDouieb) July 11, 2021

20.

If I were the coach I'd simply bring on the tiny car — Sebas (@OhLookBirdies) July 11, 2021

21.

22.

I love how Pickford’s vibe whenever he makes a save is “Why are you making me do this” — Carl Kinsella (@TVsCarlKinsella) July 11, 2021

23.