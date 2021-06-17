This GB News presenter got Covid and computer viruses mixed up and it’s our favourite gaffe so far

Videos

For a channel that only launched on Sunday, GB News has certainly come up with lots of extraordinary TV moments that will live long in the memory.

Just not ones to be proud of, from Mike Hunt to the comedian baring his backside.

But this is up there with our favourite moments yet, a most unfortunate mix-up by presenter Mercy Muroki shared by @GBNewsfails over on Twitter and, well, best have a watch for yourself.

Presenter confuses computer virus with biological virus. Colin knows what’s happened and has to look down to avoid a big LOLLE I suspect. Golden footage. #GBNewsFails pic.twitter.com/VnwRp76RgL — GBNews Fails (@GBNewsFails) June 17, 2021

And this, a close-up on co-presenter Colin Brazier, might make it even better.

Already covered – but worthy of this closeup just on Colin. The bit where he laughs so discreetly is why we exist. HOLD IT! We love you Colin 😍. #GBNewsFails pic.twitter.com/cKWWi41t4O — GBNews Fails (@GBNewsFails) June 17, 2021

Ooof.

We need to protect #GBeebies at all costs because this is British humour at its absolute finest. One silly fuck up after the next, it's just glorious #GBNewsFails https://t.co/LKkGGFbcuv — Macca IV 🍀 (@MaccaTheFourth) June 17, 2021

Oh sweet jesus. That poor presenter is wondering how he ended up in the middle of this😭 — John Herald (@John_Herald7) June 17, 2021

