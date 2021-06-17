Videos

This GB News presenter got Covid and computer viruses mixed up and it’s our favourite gaffe so far

Poke Staff. Updated June 17th, 2021

For a channel that only launched on Sunday, GB News has certainly come up with lots of extraordinary TV moments that will live long in the memory.

Just not ones to be proud of, from Mike Hunt to the comedian baring his backside.

But this is up there with our favourite moments yet, a most unfortunate mix-up by presenter Mercy Muroki shared by @GBNewsfails over on Twitter and, well, best have a watch for yourself.

And this, a close-up on co-presenter Colin Brazier, might make it even better.

Ooof.

Source Twitter @GBNewsFails

