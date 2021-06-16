Videos

‘Mike Hunt’ wasn’t the only prankster trolling GB News and it’s childish but very funny

John Plunkett. Updated June 16th, 2021

It’s the oldest phone-in trick in the book, but it’s none the worse for that.

And it couldn’t happen to a nicer bunch of people after GB News presenter – Google, Google – former Apprentice contestant Michelle Dewberry took this opinion from a most interestingly named viewer.

Would be a terrible shame if that sort of mockery kept happening. Which it turned out it did …

And just a few of the many things people were saying about it.

Add it to our GB News highlights reel so far, which began with Alan Sugar mocking presenter Dan Wootton like this.

READ MORE

The glorious takedown of a ‘Karen’ who complained about a children’s treehouse is simply perfect

Source Twitter @ianpinnell

More from the Poke