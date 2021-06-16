‘Mike Hunt’ wasn’t the only prankster trolling GB News and it’s childish but very funny

Videos

It’s the oldest phone-in trick in the book, but it’s none the worse for that.

And it couldn’t happen to a nicer bunch of people after GB News presenter – Google, Google – former Apprentice contestant Michelle Dewberry took this opinion from a most interestingly named viewer.

It’s a technological car crash. Either there’s a real Mike Hunt out there, or someone was having a laugh… editorial discretion should be advised… #GBNews pic.twitter.com/jhCPl6cwdO — Ian Pinnell (@ianpinnell) June 15, 2021

Would be a terrible shame if that sort of mockery kept happening. Which it turned out it did …

Amazing. GB news is already getting trolled with fake names. Mike Oxlong, we also had a Mike Hunt. This channel is an utter joke! Whoever is setting these just please keep bombarding them with them! #GBeebies pic.twitter.com/h9DPHTKam1 — Lewis BP (@LewisBP5) June 15, 2021

And just a few of the many things people were saying about it.

Both Mike Hunt and Mike Oxlong have been namechecked on GBNews. Hugh Janus and Amanda Hugankiss waiting in the wings — Simon G (@chromered) June 15, 2021

GBNews falling for the old Mike Hunt gag so early in the game pic.twitter.com/evhOqvMqMD — Prork (@Prork) June 15, 2021

When I was a trainee producer at Sky News, almost the first thing I was taught was never to put anyone called Mike Hunt on air … https://t.co/jno7HaQKNE — Ruaridh Arrow (@ArrowontheHill) June 15, 2021

#gbnews #DewbsandCo can't believe they fell for Mike Hunt gag from Porkys ffs 😂 pic.twitter.com/gFruI0iGJi — carwindowsmashed (@skywhistleblow1) June 15, 2021

Mike Hunt and Mike Oxlong. They have presenters who fall for two of the oldest, most obvious elephant traps in broadcasting. Jesus H Corbett. — Louis Barfe (@AlanKelloggs) June 15, 2021

Mike Hunt!! That’s older than me, and I’m the wrong side of 50 ffs!! #GBeebies https://t.co/7v3rn9S2WI — MrsGlyndŵr 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@MrsGlyndwr_) June 15, 2021

Amazing. GB news is already getting trolled with fake names. Mike Oxlong, we also had a Mike Hunt. This channel is an utter joke! Whoever is setting these just please keep bombarding them with them! #GBeebies pic.twitter.com/h9DPHTKam1 — Lewis BP (@LewisBP5) June 15, 2021

Add it to our GB News highlights reel so far, which began with Alan Sugar mocking presenter Dan Wootton like this.

“Where would I take the knee? In Sainsbury’s!?” Lord Sugar says if England players want to take the knee during the Euro 2020 tournament then “let them do it”. pic.twitter.com/Cae0eiNYCX — GB News (@GBNEWS) June 13, 2021

READ MORE

The glorious takedown of a ‘Karen’ who complained about a children’s treehouse is simply perfect

Source Twitter @ianpinnell