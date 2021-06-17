We’re sorry to say people are still pranking GB News. Do please stop it everyone
It’s been a memorable first week for Andrew Neil’s ‘anti-woke’ news channel, GB News, if not always (ever) for the reasons they would presumably have wanted.
First someone called ‘Mike Hunt’ got in touch and had their name read out on air.
It’s a technological car crash. Either there’s a real Mike Hunt out there, or someone was having a laugh… editorial discretion should be advised… #GBNews pic.twitter.com/jhCPl6cwdO
— Ian Pinnell (@ianpinnell) June 15, 2021
Then ‘Mike Oxlong’ felt moved to share their views and it got even better.
Amazing. GB news is already getting trolled with fake names. Mike Oxlong, we also had a Mike Hunt. This channel is an utter joke! Whoever is setting these just please keep bombarding them with them! #GBeebies pic.twitter.com/h9DPHTKam1
— Lewis BP (@LewisBP5) June 15, 2021
It prompted presenter Simon McCoy to make this impassioned plea for people to stop mocking them, which only had the effect of making the whole thing even more hilarious.
This reaction to being tricked into reading out Hugh Janus is so much funnier than them merely reading out Hugh Januspic.twitter.com/Jnl2brUel2
— James Felton (@JimMFelton) June 16, 2021
But we’re sorry to say it appears not to have worked, at least not if these two instances are anything to go by.
Here’s GB News presenter and former Apprentice contestant Michelle Dewberry reading a message from ‘Cleo Torez’.
Oh my days. Cleo Torez gets a mention before the watershed #GBNews pic.twitter.com/ni143ol0Tz
— GBNews Fails (@GBNewsFails) June 16, 2021
And then comedian Adam Pacitti did this in the ‘big question’ programme with (who else?) Laurence Fox.
A solid night’s work. https://t.co/jFruuTxPM7
— Adam Pacitti (@adampacitti) June 16, 2021
And here’s that moment in full.
Here are the receipts… 🍑 #gbnews #getyerarseout pic.twitter.com/Ci7G7LDvH3
— Kieran (@UberKaninchen) June 16, 2021
The absolute cheek!
Let’s hope that sort of thing doesn’t keep happening. That would be awful.
