Laurence Fox returned his Specsavers award for boycotting GB News and the mockery was eye-watering

John Plunkett. Updated June 17th, 2021

As you might have read elsewhere, a number of advertisers are boycotting newly-launched ‘news’ channel GB News because they don’t feel its values chime with their brand.

GB News boss Andrew Neil was particularly irked when Ikea pulled their ads from his new baby. So much so that he did this.

Now Laurence Fox has wreaked his own special brand of revenge after Specsavers saw fit to steer well clear of the channel.

He did this.

“I’m at the GB News HQ and I’ve just learned off Twatter that Specsavers have boycotted them advertising. Now this is a big problem for me because the only acting award I’ve ever won was the Specsavers golden dagger award. I’m handing it back. You can have it back, Specsavers.”

That might be the best thing Fox has ever been in.

And if you’re thinking it prompted no end of mockery, you’d be right.

Source @LozzaFox

