Laurence Fox returned his Specsavers award for boycotting GB News and the mockery was eye-watering

As you might have read elsewhere, a number of advertisers are boycotting newly-launched ‘news’ channel GB News because they don’t feel its values chime with their brand.

GB News boss Andrew Neil was particularly irked when Ikea pulled their ads from his new baby. So much so that he did this.

IKEA has decided to boycott GB News because of our alleged values. Here are IKEA’s values — a French CEO who is a criminal with a two year suspended jail sentence for spying on staff. https://t.co/Z82CvME7pY — Andrew Neil (@afneil) June 15, 2021

Now Laurence Fox has wreaked his own special brand of revenge after Specsavers saw fit to steer well clear of the channel.

He did this.

“I’m at the GB News HQ and I’ve just learned off Twatter that Specsavers have boycotted them advertising. Now this is a big problem for me because the only acting award I’ve ever won was the Specsavers golden dagger award. I’m handing it back. You can have it back, Specsavers.”

That might be the best thing Fox has ever been in.

And if you’re thinking it prompted no end of mockery, you’d be right.

1.

Laurence Fox is handing back an acting award that he won from Specsavers because they have boycotted GB News. To be honest the most shocking part of this is that he actually won an acting award.#GBNews #laurencefox #Specsavers — Katy (@KatyJayne101) June 17, 2021

2.

Just checked their share price to see if…no, no it’s stayed exactly the same. — Chuck Norris McWhirter (@cookieclose) June 16, 2021

3.

The news that Looloo Fox is handing back his “Specsavers award” has left me helpless with laughter. — Emma Kennedy💙 (@EmmaKennedy) June 16, 2021

4.

Lawrence Fox just said he’s giving his Specsavers award back because they’ve decided to pull advertising from GB News 😂 #GBNews #Gbeebies #Specsavers pic.twitter.com/b8NbofeKmo — CH (@OfficialCWH) June 16, 2021

5.

6.

Hilarious. Capitalist companies exercise their freedom and the ‘freedom lovers’ lose their pieces. — David Tidey (@tideyd01) June 16, 2021

7.

8.

absolute comedy gold, throwing his Specsavers acting award back like it's some high profile Oscars protest, and it's his only trophy😂 https://t.co/td6CNgps2f — HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) June 17, 2021

9.

Can't believe I'm saying this but Laurence Fox has some very positive news to bring us… Specsavers have told #GBeebies to fuck off with their hate tv. #StopFundingHate #GBNews pic.twitter.com/o8T9lt7Mdo — Followed by 93k Tory Haters (@MarieAnnUK) June 16, 2021

10.

The most tragic thing about unemployed and unemployable minor jobbing actor Loozza Fox handing back his award to Specsavers because they have pulled ads from Gutter Bollocks, is that it is his ONLY award ever. For anything. You’d need a heart of stone not to laugh out loud. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Bw6m2PZuts — Brexit Buster (@BrexitBuster) June 16, 2021

11.

I must make that appointment with @Specsavers 👏🏻 https://t.co/SvHQHt2kwY — Stephen Green (@Beany_) June 17, 2021

12.

Specsavers get to rectify two mistakes in one go then. — Robert Stone (@RobertStone1964) June 16, 2021

13.

I don't know what Specsavers were watching when they gave Laurence Fox an 'acting award', but with hindsight perhaps they should have gone to Specsavers! — Matthew Payne (@Matthew82069336) June 17, 2021

