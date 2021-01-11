Arnold Schwarzenegger addressed America and was far more presidential than the president

In recent years, we’ve become used to seeing Arnold Schwarzenegger being very laid back – sharing light-hearted coronavirus tips, or posting funny fake exercise videos.

But in the aftermath of a violent attack on the Capitol Building, he reminded us that he was a politician as well as a film star.

In his address to the people of the US, his adopted home, he draws on his traumatic childhood in post-war Austria, making a rare referral to the harrowing effects Nazism had on those around him, as well as comparing the attack to one of the darkest days in modern history – Kristallnacht.

At nearly eight minutes, it’s quite a long watch – but it doesn’t feel like it.

My message to my fellow Americans and friends around the world following this week's attack on the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/blOy35LWJ5 — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) January 10, 2021

“They did not just break down the doors of the building that housed American democracy, they trampled the very principles on which our country was founded.” “President Trump sought to overturn the results of an election, and of a fair election. He sowed the coup by misleading people with lies. My father and our neighbours were misled also with lies, and I know where such lies lead.”

There’s a lot in there that Donald Trump should have said, but he opted to pledge his love for the rioters. Arnold Schwarzenegger is more presidential than the president.

"It all started with lies & lies & lies…Patriotism means standing by the country, not standing by the President."

Thank you for having a servant's heart, Arnold. 🙏

This is now my favorite @Schwarzenegger film… EVER.❤️ https://t.co/qdpewENUHV — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) January 11, 2021

Fantastic speech, and so needed. Historical context, brutal honesty about today, but hope too https://t.co/WyomYZZZcA — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) January 10, 2021

Bravo Arnie – this is really magnificent; heartening and moving – and needs to get retweeted around the country. https://t.co/WmnxfV0nFS — Simon Schama (@simon_schama) January 10, 2021

It took me four decades to become an Arnold Schwarzenegger fan. But boy did I just fall hard. https://t.co/ap3YGBqjKa — Ed Solomon (@ed_solomon) January 10, 2021

This is quality. Like the Gettysburg Address except with Conan the Barbarian’s actual sword. https://t.co/fmKlpGwFrM — Tom Peck (@tompeck) January 10, 2021

And the award for Best Use of Twitter by a Former Star of "The Apprentice" goes to… https://t.co/pNkfxOK1tz — Jeff Jensen (@EWDocJensen) January 10, 2021

Well, never thought that #ArnoldSchwarzenegger would move me-but he just did:

"I grew up in a country that suffered the loss of its #democracy." He tells us the real price of: #Twitler… https://t.co/ir0K5cnfCr — Bonnie Greer (@Bonn1eGreer) January 10, 2021

Julia Ioffe had one wish.

I would love to go back in time to 1985 and tell someone on the streets of New York that Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger strongly condemned President Donald Trump for leading a coup against the U.S. government. https://t.co/qTUctN75tJ — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) January 10, 2021

Ed Solomon should write that film.

