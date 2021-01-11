Arnold Schwarzenegger addressed America and was far more presidential than the president

In recent years, we’ve become used to seeing Arnold Schwarzenegger being very laid back – sharing light-hearted coronavirus tips, or posting funny fake exercise videos.

But in the aftermath of a violent attack on the Capitol Building, he reminded us that he was a politician as well as a film star.

In his address to the people of the US, his adopted home, he draws on his traumatic childhood in post-war Austria, making a rare referral to the harrowing effects Nazism had on those around him, as well as comparing the attack to one of the darkest days in modern history – Kristallnacht.

At nearly eight minutes, it’s quite a long watch – but it doesn’t feel like it.

“They did not just break down the doors of the building that housed American democracy, they trampled the very principles on which our country was founded.”

“President Trump sought to overturn the results of an election, and of a fair election. He sowed the coup by misleading people with lies.

My father and our neighbours were misled also with lies, and I know where such lies lead.”

There’s a lot in there that Donald Trump should have said, but he opted to pledge his love for the rioters. Arnold Schwarzenegger is more presidential than the president.

Julia Ioffe had one wish.

Ed Solomon should write that film.

