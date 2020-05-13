Arnold Schwarzenegger has been working on his flexibility during lockdown – and it’s an eye opener

Arnold Schwarzenegger has been living his best life during lockdown, trying to keep our spirits up as he chills with his pets – his dog, Cherry, and his donkey – yes, you read that right – whose name is Lulu.

Here he is giving us advice that can be best summed up by the words “Be more Lulu.”

I know it’s not easy being home, but we all have to get along. Be like Lulu, not Cherry. Use this time to spread kindness, check in on your family and friends, and of course, no biting. pic.twitter.com/7DfhmYz3lo — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) March 19, 2020

But it looks like the former Mr. Universe, who is still in great shape at the age of 72, has been working on his flexibility.

Flexibility is as important as the pump. pic.twitter.com/RxO6z7WTQf — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) May 7, 2020

Jean-Claude Van Damme can rest easy.

READ MORE

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s coronavirus updates are an unexpected bright spot in dark times

Source Arnold Schwarzenegger Image Arnold Schwarzenegger