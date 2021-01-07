Trump devotees stormed the Capitol Building to try and overturn the election – 27+ crucial reactions

As the US Congress gathered to certify the election in favour of Joe Biden, pro-Trump crowds amassed outside the Capitol Building.

This was no peaceful demonstration of discontent, however, after months of Trump undermining the election process.

The angry mob stormed the building, tearing down two security barriers before making their way into the seat of US legislation.

The latest news reports four deaths, after one woman was shot by police and three suffered medical emergencies. It’s a new low in the history of modern America.

Stephen Mangan reminded us of the words spoken by the president during the pre-election debate.

Some of the rioters replaced the US flag with the MAGA one, in what is definitely not* any kind of an attempted coup by members of a personality cult.

*sarcasm

Inevitably, comparisons were drawn between the reaction of the police to a violent attack by Trump supporters, as opposed to other groups, such as Black Lives Matter protesters.

Unfortunately, viewers could believe their eyes.

Eventually, the White House released a recorded message from Trump – probably the only person who could halt the violence, perhaps by conceeding the election.

Spoiler alert – that’s not what happened.

In a tweet subsequently deleted by Twitter, he asked the rioters to go home, but he included these inflammatory comments.

“We had an election that was stolen from us. It was a landslide election, and everyone knows it, especially the other side, but you have to go home now. We have to have peace.”

“So go home. We love you. You’re very special.”

People had a lot to say about the developments. This is just the tip of that iceberg.

