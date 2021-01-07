Trump devotees stormed the Capitol Building to try and overturn the election – 27+ crucial reactions

As the US Congress gathered to certify the election in favour of Joe Biden, pro-Trump crowds amassed outside the Capitol Building.

This was no peaceful demonstration of discontent, however, after months of Trump undermining the election process.

The angry mob stormed the building, tearing down two security barriers before making their way into the seat of US legislation.

The latest news reports four deaths, after one woman was shot by police and three suffered medical emergencies. It’s a new low in the history of modern America.

Video of Trump supporters breaking into the Capitol pic.twitter.com/imwGubWPEB — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 6, 2021

Stephen Mangan reminded us of the words spoken by the president during the pre-election debate.

“Proud Boys stand by!” — Stephen Mangan (@StephenMangan) January 6, 2021

Some of the rioters replaced the US flag with the MAGA one, in what is definitely not* any kind of an attempted coup by members of a personality cult.

*sarcasm

Several people got on to a scaffolding outside Senate, took it to second floor, which looked like the area where McConnell’s office is located, and started banging on windows pic.twitter.com/IIZ21nkzFT — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021

Inevitably, comparisons were drawn between the reaction of the police to a violent attack by Trump supporters, as opposed to other groups, such as Black Lives Matter protesters.

I reported from Ferguson. The difference in the aggression level of the police there against unarmed protesters vs what we’re seeing against white people attempting a coup in the capital is effing astounding. — jelani cobb (@jelani9) January 6, 2021

Remember when peaceful protesters were gassed for being near a church that Trump wanted to pose in front of pic.twitter.com/LEE7Cuotkz — James Felton (@JimMFelton) January 6, 2021

It’s easier for a white guy to get a gun into the US Capitol than it is for me to get a can of coke onto a plane — Nish Kumar (@MrNishKumar) January 6, 2021

Unfortunately, viewers could believe their eyes.

Nobody could possibly have predicted this, apart from those of us who’ve been predicting this for four straight years — Mitch Benn🇬🇧🇪🇺 (@MitchBenn) January 6, 2021

Police opening the gates is the least surprising twist since it turned out Trump was a gigantic fascist pic.twitter.com/mLjr7AqRWO — James Felton (@JimMFelton) January 6, 2021

Eventually, the White House released a recorded message from Trump – probably the only person who could halt the violence, perhaps by conceeding the election.

Spoiler alert – that’s not what happened.

In a tweet subsequently deleted by Twitter, he asked the rioters to go home, but he included these inflammatory comments.

“We had an election that was stolen from us. It was a landslide election, and everyone knows it, especially the other side, but you have to go home now. We have to have peace.” “So go home. We love you. You’re very special.”

Trump trying to calm a fire down by pouring petrol on it. — Matt Haig (@matthaig1) January 6, 2021

I will never forget as long as I live, the president of the United States telling white supremacist I love you on a video. — Carmen Berkley (@CarmenBerkley) January 6, 2021

People had a lot to say about the developments. This is just the tip of that iceberg.

1.

How it started…. how it’s going pic.twitter.com/LNtgzjAtrx — Ricky Champ (@RickyChamp1) January 6, 2021

2.

Weird how silent the HOW DARE YOU KNEEL IN SUPPORT OF BLACK LIVES MATTER, HAVE YOU NO DECENCY SIR brigade are about a violent attack on democracy — James Felton (@JimMFelton) January 6, 2021

3.

The only other person enjoying this chaos & anarchy as much as our defeated president is Vladimir Putin. — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) January 6, 2021

4.

2 weeks into the job, Donald Trump was already the worst President in American Democratic history. With 2 weeks left, he’s the enemy of democracy itself — Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) January 6, 2021

5.

So is Kaepernick taking a knee still an inappropriate way to protest? — Lance Allred (@lanceallred41) January 6, 2021

6.

Can we use the f-word yet? Is there anything about what's happening now that doesn't tick every single box in the fascist playbook? Or will you all book a Spectator columnist tomorrow to explain all the 'legitimate concerns'? — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) January 6, 2021

7.

jamiroquai have turned up with a cooked chicken and six cans of lager. pic.twitter.com/lRQPuJTrVJ — euan mccolm (@euanmccolm) January 6, 2021

8.

HOT TAKE: not, it turned out, a great President. — Dara Ó Briain (@daraobriain) January 6, 2021

9.

What did I say? “Don’t fuck the whole country up” And what did you do? “Fucked the whole country up” pic.twitter.com/qioGlE7HOB — Robin Flavell (@RobinFlavell) January 6, 2021

10.