Arnold Schwarzenegger’s coronavirus updates are an unexpected bright spot in dark times

We never thought we’d be saying this, but we have a sneaking suspicion that Arnold Schwarzenegger and his pets will be an important resource during the coming months.

For a start, he shared his hand-washing tutorial, which was supposedly aimed at his dog, Cherry.

I tried to do a hand-washing tutorial for Cherry but I think you guys will pay more attention. Be safe. Wash your hands. Listen to scientists and experts, not foreheads. Together, we can slow this down and protect each other. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/evDxVu6Etb — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) March 13, 2020

He hasn’t stopped there, though …

He had advice on getting fresh air while practising social distancing.

Doctors say that riding my bike outside is OK so it’s the only way I’m leaving the house, but if you do ride your bike or go for a walk, don’t stop, avoid social contact. Apologies to everyone but I won’t be stopping on my rides for selfies. Stay positive, stay safe. pic.twitter.com/WAb4h57VAZ — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) March 16, 2020

Who was that big guy in the background?

There was a strong warning about going out …and eating cookies. Spoilsport.

Arnold’s pet donkey, Lulu, stopped by to reinforce the message, and got a nip from Cherry for her trouble.

I know it’s not easy being home, but we all have to get along. Be like Lulu, not Cherry. Use this time to spread kindness, check in on your family and friends, and of course, no biting. pic.twitter.com/7DfhmYz3lo — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) March 19, 2020

This message highlighted a major issue for struggling families, now that schools are closed to most children.

A crisis requires improvisation. With schools closed, @ASASafterschool can’t provide our 100,000 kids with after-school programs, but we can still support them. Thanks to my friends @tiktok_us for this incredible $3M donation to feed our families. https://t.co/ips1FOM5lJ pic.twitter.com/jL1gNQ2O5I — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) March 19, 2020

There are countless charities, some near you, looking for donations of whatever people can spare – a quick search online will show you where to send money.

Above all – listen to sources you can trust – as Arnold, Lulu and miniature pony, Whiskey are doing.

Stay at home as much as possible. Listen to the experts, ignore the morons (foreheads). We will get through this together. pic.twitter.com/FRg41QehuB — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) March 16, 2020

Furthermore, don’t forget this very important section of society – those who can’t stay indoors and be safe.

Remember to thank the heroes who are serving so selflessly right now – from doctors & nurses to grocery store staff and delivery people. I play an action hero in the movies – they are the real action heroes. pic.twitter.com/GkXpdLOrJs — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) March 19, 2020

Appreciate those who have to go out in the best way you can – by staying the fuck at home.

