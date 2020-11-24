Just 16 very funny tweets from the brilliant Fake Showbiz News account

Parodying current entertainment news is no easy task. This year alone we’ve seen Kanye West reanimate Kim Kardashian’s dead dad in the form of a hologram, Gwyneth Paltrow release her own range of “vagina-scented” candles, and pretty much everything Elon Musk has been up to since January.

Luckily, the Twitter account Fake Showbiz News is up to the task, taking entertainment news to its inevitable surreal conclusion.

Here’s just a small selection of our favourite tweets from the parody account:

1.

EXCLUSIVE: Liam Gallagher reveals he enjoyed short-term fling with Sofia Dolmio in 1998 pic.twitter.com/kClUX8TR2o — Fake Showbiz News (@FakeShowbizNews) September 1, 2020

2.

Rihanna says if it’s your bin day tomorrow go and put it out NOW. “Don’t wait till bedtime – you’ll forget – and DEFINITELY don’t leave it till the morning,” she said pic.twitter.com/Cn5EvXSReK — Fake Showbiz News (@FakeShowbizNews) November 22, 2020

3.

BREAKING: Covid-19 vaccine developed by Eminem, Dr Dre and 50 Cent found to be 0% effective pic.twitter.com/c4rufrqY2j — Fake Showbiz News (@FakeShowbizNews) November 16, 2020

4.

M&S insider reveals Percy Pig and Colin the Caterpillar despise each other and haven’t spoken since 2016 pic.twitter.com/zAWDy8tnpv — Fake Showbiz News (@FakeShowbizNews) November 5, 2020

5.

Roy Keane says it irritates him at weddings when everyone’s asked if they know of any reason why the couple should not be allowed to marry and the groom turns round and does a jokey ‘shhh’ at the congregation. “It’s not a comedy show,” he fumed pic.twitter.com/9AOo34A7rF — Fake Showbiz News (@FakeShowbizNews) October 14, 2020

6.

Margot Robbie admits she’s always been fascinated by patio doors. “They’re a door – but also a big window!” she told reporters pic.twitter.com/04EIQlCHIH — Fake Showbiz News (@FakeShowbizNews) July 18, 2020

7.

Little Mix spring major surprise on one of their biggest fans by burning down her local supermarket pic.twitter.com/0SRfIDigOC — Fake Showbiz News (@FakeShowbizNews) November 15, 2020

8.

Dido reveals she always aims for a 40/60 split when cutting a sandwich so that when she’s finished the first part she knows there’s more than half left to enjoy pic.twitter.com/GuxJyBnEv3 — Fake Showbiz News (@FakeShowbizNews) June 18, 2020

9.

Hugh Jackman says it’s amazing how many people are terrified to open a dishwasher mid-flow pic.twitter.com/jzosGrthnE — Fake Showbiz News (@FakeShowbizNews) September 7, 2020

10.

Vernon Kay cancels all filming commitments for the next month to focus on getting Argos to reverse its decision to scrap paper catalogues. “I’ll print them myself if I have to,” he told reporters pic.twitter.com/PvEHacRjOn — Fake Showbiz News (@FakeShowbizNews) July 30, 2020

11.

‘Muppets vs Predator’ to hit cinemas on 23 September pic.twitter.com/BhtyDTgbCc — Fake Showbiz News (@FakeShowbizNews) August 1, 2020

12.

Kind-hearted David Beckham donates £250 towards the search for a Covid-19 vaccine. “If there’s any left over give it to the RSPB,” he said pic.twitter.com/0tGYjQszAg — Fake Showbiz News (@FakeShowbizNews) August 7, 2020

13.

Sir Elton John reveals he once went to a shop in Greece and bought some Jaffa Cakes but they weren’t called Jaffa Cakes – they were called something in Greek pic.twitter.com/yRoXkM0d2a — Fake Showbiz News (@FakeShowbizNews) June 26, 2020

14.

DID YOU KNOW? The thumb you can see on the packaging for Chicago Town’s Loaded Pepperoni pizzas belongs to Robbie Williams pic.twitter.com/zbOpki5Q35 — Fake Showbiz News (@FakeShowbizNews) June 25, 2020

15.

Taylor Swift confirms she is dating veteran Alton Towers rollercoaster Nemesis pic.twitter.com/kqBTWeyEKN — Fake Showbiz News (@FakeShowbizNews) June 13, 2020

16.

BREAKING: Coronation Street to become a cartoon from 23 June to get round Covid-19 filming difficulties pic.twitter.com/Kjd79mYOnb — Fake Showbiz News (@FakeShowbizNews) May 15, 2020

Follow FakeShowBizNews on Twitter to keep up with the latest fake celebrity news and gossip.

