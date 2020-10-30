Kim Kardashian got a hologram of her late father as a birthday present from Kanye West – 9 drop dead funny responses

There’s only one hologram everyone’s talking about today, and that’s the hologram of Kim Kardishian West’s dead father Robert which husband Kanye West bought her for her 40th birthday.

For my birthday, Kanye got me the most thoughtful gift of a lifetime. A special surprise from heaven. A hologram of my dad. ✨🤍 It is so lifelike! We watched it over and over, filled with emotion. pic.twitter.com/jD6pHo17KC — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 29, 2020

And we honestly don’t know where to start. Fortunately for us, these people did, our 9 favourite funny things people said about it.

1.

one of our haunted mansion holograms has escaped https://t.co/USoGtHe73X — Disneyland (@Disneyland2go) October 30, 2020

2.

I did something similiar for my friend’s birthday, though i didn’t have money for a hologram so I just dug up his dad’s corpse instead — Dolan Dark (@DolanDark) October 30, 2020

3.

Kanye really made the Robert Kardashian hologram call him “the most, most, most, most, most genius man in the whole world.” https://t.co/5PZWHuZs8h — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) October 29, 2020

4.

Eric Trump calling Kanye: Can you make me a hologram of MY dad? https://t.co/ihVIzsdE33 — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) October 30, 2020

5.

Watching the hologram of Robert Kardashian makes me think “he really does look like David Schwimmer.” pic.twitter.com/AH2k7LEgck — Alejandro Guerra (@Cinephile420) October 30, 2020

6.

"230k people died but hey, enjoy this hologram of my dead dad because we're so rich we can recreate our dead family members. Enjoy your 2-D photos of nana you broke bitch!" https://t.co/hpX821cvJh — Travon Free (@Travon) October 30, 2020

7.

I NEVER WANT THIS! DONT EVER DO THIS FOR ME BEN! FULL STOP! https://t.co/yHiCflriOb — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) October 30, 2020

8.

So you’re telling me that Robert Kardashian came back in a hologram and just forgot to mention whether or not OJ did it? The audacity of these people I swear. https://t.co/Wwn0kMnMq0 — Katie Nawrocki (@KatieNawrocki14) October 30, 2020

9.

FOR THEIR OWN BENEFIT, PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE CAN WE TAX THE RICH https://t.co/QamIEqhnOS — maura quint (@behindyourback) October 30, 2020

Only one question remained.

is this deeply fucked up or is it good https://t.co/7WEyL4e4tw — Cody Johnston (@drmistercody) October 29, 2020

Surely we all know the right answer.

READ MORE

Kim Kardashian West’s private island birthday party went down like a cough in a lift

Source @kimkardashian