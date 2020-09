14 excruciating posts from the perfectly named Crap on LinkedIn Twitter account

With Boris Johnson having joined the social media site that is to the business world what My Space is to your music career, we decided to take a deep dive into the worst of LinkedIn via the ‘Crap on LinkedIn’ account.

It’s like a run through the mind of Alan Partridge.

Amy has some strange ponderings in her field #linkedin pic.twitter.com/VqGXPbHlip — Crap On LinkedIn (@CrapOnLinkedIn) July 21, 2020

After a landslide of nominations, Josh from BAMF Media makes a triumphant return shooting proposals out of his arse #linkedin pic.twitter.com/dBO6g1oSCM — Crap On LinkedIn (@CrapOnLinkedIn) August 5, 2018

Morning professionals. If you're struggling with the January Blues, take note. You can find inspiration anywhere. Literally. Anywhere. pic.twitter.com/s4nvMelrU0 — Crap On LinkedIn (@CrapOnLinkedIn) January 14, 2020

Short people will save the world #LinkedIn pic.twitter.com/5KygILRFXC — Crap On LinkedIn (@CrapOnLinkedIn) December 3, 2019

Also very, very irritating for the person who asked you a question #LinkedIn pic.twitter.com/1UK7MfZPpT — Crap On LinkedIn (@CrapOnLinkedIn) June 16, 2019

2003: LinkedIn social network for professionals launches

2020: LinkedIn beauty tips! #linkedin #porefessionals (sorry) pic.twitter.com/Z3VBNQDRvW — Crap On LinkedIn (@CrapOnLinkedIn) September 1, 2020

Sorry it’s a day late guys

MAN AGE MEN T #saturday_sales pic.twitter.com/WNua1Bxb6Q — Crap On LinkedIn (@CrapOnLinkedIn) June 14, 2020

