Nadine Dorries’ ‘poor me’ routine over missing out on a peerage drew the scorn it deserved

It hasn’t been easy to keep up with the political news cycle over the last few days, even if you ignore what’s going on with Trump.

We’ve had –

Boris Johnson‘s honours list

Nadine Dorries‘ resignation

Boris Johnson’s resignation and extraordinary accusations against the Privileges Committee

Nigel ‘Who?’ Adams‘ resignation

Johnson supporters rending their garments and lamenting the ‘hounding out’ of a ‘political Titan’

Rishi Sunak and Boris Johnson publicly disputing details of the honours process.

On Monday night, Nadine Dorries gave an interview to Piers Morgan about recent developments – including her removal from the honours list after being promised a peerage by Johnson.

You can watch the full thing here, if you have 20 minutes to kill, but this clip drew a lot of attention.

"This story is about a girl from Liverpool who had something that was offered to her removed by two privileged posh boys." Nadine Dorries blames Rishi Sunak and James Forsyth for not getting the peerage she says Boris Johnson promised her.@NadineDorries | @piersmorgan pic.twitter.com/lNSRl3OF2z — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) June 12, 2023

‘This story is about a girl from Breck Road in Liverpool, who worked every day of her life since she was 14 years old, had something offered to her – that people from that background don’t get offered – removed by two privileged posh boys.’

In case you were wondering, the two privileged posh boys are Rishi Sunak and his aide, James Forsyth, because the pair wouldn’t intervene after the House of Lords’ Appointment Committee rejected her nomination on the grounds that she was a sitting MP.

Naturally, she wrote all about her ‘ill-treatment’ for the Daily Mail, describing those who kept her from the Lords as ‘sinister forces’.

Her ‘poor me’ routine was met with exactly the amount of sympathy you’d expect.

1.

Anyway… I'm just a poor widdle scouser made good, so WHERE'S THE PEERAGE I WAS PROMISED!!!! — Stephen McGann (@StephenMcGann) June 12, 2023

2.

It's like a metaphor for life under the Tories. https://t.co/78ByHCrhjZ — HENRY MORRIS 🇬🇧 (@secrettory12) June 12, 2023

3.

'The sinister forces, mainly my flailing spite and lack of talent, that stopped me' pic.twitter.com/emhomyJ9K7 — Justin Lewis ([email protected]) (@WhenIsBirths) June 12, 2023

4.

"Rishi Sunak has stopped me from joining the House of Lords." Nadine Dorries who campaigned to leave the EU to get away form unelected bureaucrats has a meltdown on not being made an unelected bureaucrat in the House of Lords. pic.twitter.com/CvihmdBdx5 — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) June 12, 2023

5.

Spoiler: the sinister forces were authorities noting that you have to take your peerage within six months, because that’s the rule, and Rishi Sunak deciding not to break it. https://t.co/tda8uJJPaj — James Ball (@jamesrbuk) June 12, 2023

6.

I'm not sure that being extraordinarily thick is a sinister force. https://t.co/xdHTJSII0p — Laurence Vilified in 2023 (@Laurence_in_EU) June 12, 2023

7.

"I've been oppressed by the establishment. Hear all about it on my TV show or in my newspaper column." https://t.co/K5Lyr4TPEc — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) June 12, 2023

8.

Yes Nadine. Now imagine that it's your whole country and kids' futures those posh boys have fucked, and you're getting maybe 5% of the way to how most of us have felt these last 6 years ish. https://t.co/QEfX7VFRKp — Alex S 🇬🇧🚵‍♂️ #FBPA (@2ears2wheels) June 12, 2023

9.

This is tremendous content. Unbelievable stuff. And I know it’s easy to laugh at it. So we should. — Simon (@WalshersLurking) June 12, 2023

10.

I can’t believe I watched all 9 minutes of this, but the entitlement on show and the mind-boggling mental gymnastics is something else – even for Nadine Dorries. https://t.co/aRvn2lVMEk — Andrew Wiggins (@alboreto) June 12, 2023

11.

Corbyn? Harry and Meghan? The guy from the end of Inspector Gadget with the cat? Mr Burns? Scrooge McDuck? — Simon Harris – Man Behaving Dadly (THAT’S DADLY) (@simonharris_mbd) June 12, 2023

12.

Thankfully the sinister force has resigned. pic.twitter.com/eQNFgVOYHb — Hugh Janus 🇬🇧 🇺🇦 (@Hugh_Janus888) June 12, 2023

13.

14.

You must be pleased for that 20 something advisor who got a peerage though, right? — Carol🐀 (@CarolCooney7) June 12, 2023

15.

Now tell everyone your job was to serve your constituency and that you haven't really attended Parliament in months. https://t.co/XDfL1XCBdR pic.twitter.com/0aSxQoaFxE — BH Apollo the Cat owner (@GreenBagOG) June 12, 2023

16.

a quarter of children in 2023 still are living in poverty in liverpool nadine what have you ever done for them? https://t.co/4bA1IbNF9g — amy (@amylfc) June 12, 2023

17.

she genuinely believes she deserves a peerage & it’s hilarious, take it to Edinburgh — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) June 12, 2023

Sooz Kempner, who brilliantly captured the departing MP’s fury and entitlement in parody form, had a unique point of view.

FUCKING HELL NADINE CAN YOU WAIT TIL I'VE GOT A QUIET WEEK AT LEAST https://t.co/eIwmQLRQcV — Sooz Kempner🐀 (@SoozUK) June 12, 2023

The Jase gave Dorries’ pity party the treatment for which it was crying out.

Nadine Dorries' heartbreaking tale of being a working class girl with ambition, only to have her dreams crushed by the establishment. Set to Simon Bates' Our Tune theme. pic.twitter.com/0lnWoudh4Q — The Jase 🐶 🎸 🎥 (@jasemonkey) June 12, 2023

