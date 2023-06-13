Politics

Nadine Dorries’ ‘poor me’ routine over missing out on a peerage drew the scorn it deserved

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 13th, 2023

It hasn’t been easy to keep up with the political news cycle over the last few days, even if you ignore what’s going on with Trump.

We’ve had –

Boris Johnson‘s honours list
Nadine Dorries‘ resignation
Boris Johnson’s resignation and extraordinary accusations against the Privileges Committee
Nigel ‘Who?’ Adams‘ resignation
Johnson supporters rending their garments and lamenting the ‘hounding out’ of a ‘political Titan’
Rishi Sunak and Boris Johnson publicly disputing details of the honours process.

On Monday night, Nadine Dorries gave an interview to Piers Morgan about recent developments – including her removal from the honours list after being promised a peerage by Johnson.

You can watch the full thing here, if you have 20 minutes to kill, but this clip drew a lot of attention.

‘This story is about a girl from Breck Road in Liverpool, who worked every day of her life since she was 14 years old, had something offered to her – that people from that background don’t get offered – removed by two privileged posh boys.’

In case you were wondering, the two privileged posh boys are Rishi Sunak and his aide, James Forsyth, because the pair wouldn’t intervene after the House of Lords’ Appointment Committee rejected her nomination on the grounds that she was a sitting MP.

Naturally, she wrote all about her ‘ill-treatment’ for the Daily Mail, describing those who kept her from the Lords as ‘sinister forces’.

Her ‘poor me’ routine was met with exactly the amount of sympathy you’d expect.

Sooz Kempner, who brilliantly captured the departing MP’s fury and entitlement in parody form, had a unique point of view.

The Jase gave Dorries’ pity party the treatment for which it was crying out.

Nadine Dorries has stood down as an MP and these 21 facepalms and foul-ups are the perfect goodbye

Source Piers Morgan Image Neil Henderson