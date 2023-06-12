Sooz Kempner’s Nadine Dorries parody put the cherry on the cake of Boris Johnson’s irate exit

Entertainment

By now, you’ll be aware of the unexpected resignation of Boris Johnson on Friday evening, after he had been made aware of the findings of the Privileges Committee investigation into whether he had deliberately misled Parliament.

We can all take an educated guess at what that said.

Untruths being peddled everywhere. Johnson wasn’t forced out by anyone but himself. The Privileges Committee (Conservative dominated) would recommend, the Commons (Conservative dominated) would vote, his constituents (Conservative majority) would decide. He chose to quit. — Lewis Goodall (@lewis_goodall) June 10, 2023

You may also be aware that Nadine Dorries stepped down a few hours before Johnson, making cryptic mumblings that amounted to the political equivalent of those ‘Fuuuuumin’. Gonna have to take a break.’ Facebook statuses.

We’re happy to report that singer, actor and comedian Sooz Kempner – @SoozUK on Twitter – spotted an opportunity to revisit her matchless Nadine Dorries parody.

“Stop all the clocks. Cut up the television. Prevent your dog from doing …that.”

YouTube users were suitably impressed.

You’re a master at this, hilarious.

Jim Hamilton

I get this horrible feeling that this is exactly what was going through her mind…

Tim Hall

I was so happy when I heard the news cause I knew we’d get a new chapter.

Jon Stewart

Sooz posted the sketch on Twitter, where it got even more love.

What a lovely tribute to them both https://t.co/QLMMmfj42j — melanie norton (@melanienorton) June 10, 2023

Warning. This might be closer to reality than satire on a balance… 🤨 https://t.co/OvXnJQdcT5 — Jonas Förare (@J0nasF) June 10, 2023

My God, @SoozUK as Nadine Dorries is absolutely hilarious. pic.twitter.com/xePuy3X3JN — Christian Christensen (@ChrChristensen) June 10, 2023

Naomi like Pepper Potts to Tony Stark, "most loyal condiment" brilliant 😀 https://t.co/DKpV3eegvr — Jo/Noony 🎧🎸🐀 (@MurkinUnderbush) June 10, 2023

Someone pointed out that losing these Sooz updates could be the only downside to Boris Johnson and Nadine Dorries resigning.

So many fantastic lines, brilliantly performed 😍. I'm hopeful that Boris and Nadine disappear from public life soon, but will miss your frontbench woman when they finally do. — Christo Monté Conte (@hidinginlight83) June 10, 2023

If you’d like to help keep Sooz in wigs, you can do that via this link –

If you have enjoyed this video and would like to send me a few £££ you can right here! Thank you. https://t.co/tbqBxkiQQj — Sooz Kempner🐀 (@SoozUK) June 10, 2023

