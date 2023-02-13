Nadine Dorries’ resignation announcement is even funnier with the Sooz Kempner treatment

Entertainment

Nadine Dorries used her Talk TV show to announce her intention to stand down at the next general election.

There were cheers from various corners of the nation, including people in the Arts and her own constituents, but there is, believe it or not, a slight downside. Once she leaves, we may not get to see the wonderful Sooz Kempner parodying the MP for Mid Bedfordshire again. Ever!

from Oh No GIFs via Gfycat

Before that happens, we have to savour every opportunity to see Sooz rip Ms Dorries to bits with humour. Like this.

EXCLUSIVE: Nadine Dorries makes a big announcement on Talk TV. pic.twitter.com/56YIm1jP01 — Sooz Kempner🐀 (@SoozUK) February 10, 2023

‘Don’t cry for me, Mid Bedfordshire. The truth is I’ve barely been there.’

People know a good thing when they see it – and these commenters gave a resounding thumbs up.

I'm a little bit worried about sharing this, in case people think it's a parody.

No, wait – in case people think it's the real Nadine WHEN it's a parody.

God, it's so hard to tell when someone is parodying Nadine Dorries. I mean – does she parody herself? Deliberately? https://t.co/MXCys3cqUe — Esther Williams (@thatJezebelle) February 10, 2023

Haha 🤣 genius! — India Willoughby (@IndiaWilloughby) February 10, 2023

Is that really Nadine? I don't understand, can someone explain please? — Bilal Zafar – twitch.tv/zafarcakes (@Zafarcakes) February 11, 2023

Brilliant. It's like when Michael Sheen played Chris Tarrant so well that I no longer find Chris Tarrant believable as himself. — SK Tedeschi (@SasminLeBon) February 10, 2023

If you’d like to help the Sooz Kempner Funny Wig Fund – other expenses also exist – you can do that here –

Thank you for enjoying this exclusive footage of Nadine selflessly quitting as an MP. You can tip me here to encourage more of this behaviour: https://t.co/tbqBxkiQQj — Sooz Kempner🐀 (@SoozUK) February 10, 2023

Or go and see her perform live – which is a win-win.

It is fun to book tickets to see me on tour and then also see me on tour: https://t.co/nxQDqiOqGL pic.twitter.com/Brzv47xk24 — Sooz Kempner🐀 (@SoozUK) February 11, 2023

