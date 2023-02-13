Entertainment

Nadine Dorries’ resignation announcement is even funnier with the Sooz Kempner treatment

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 13th, 2023

Nadine Dorries used her Talk TV show to announce her intention to stand down at the next general election.

There were cheers from various corners of the nation, including people in the Arts and her own constituents, but there is, believe it or not, a slight downside. Once she leaves, we may not get to see the wonderful Sooz Kempner parodying the MP for Mid Bedfordshire again. Ever!

from Oh No GIFs via Gfycat

Before that happens, we have to savour every opportunity to see Sooz rip Ms Dorries to bits with humour. Like this.

‘Don’t cry for me, Mid Bedfordshire. The truth is I’ve barely been there.’

People know a good thing when they see it – and these commenters gave a resounding thumbs up.

If you’d like to help the Sooz Kempner Funny Wig Fund – other expenses also exist – you can do that here –

Or go and see her perform live – which is a win-win.

READ MORE

Nadine Dorries is stepping down as an MP but never forget these 23 facepalms and foul-ups

Source Sooz Kempner Image Screengrab