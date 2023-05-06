Because the jokes kept on coming – another 23 of our favourite coronation tweets
You might have heard there’s been a coronation going on today – what, another one? – and we’ve already featured two round-ups of our favourite things people have said about it over here – and over here.
But the jokes just kept on coming so we’ve gone and found a whole bunch more.
1.
I’ve managed to isolate the sound from Charles’s mic pic.twitter.com/KkN48cDFNv
— Olaf Falafel (@OFalafel) May 6, 2023
2.
“Will you please chug it the Uber is literally outside” pic.twitter.com/usTakB0Zbc
— Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) May 6, 2023
3.
Princess Anne ready to defeat napoleon should the need arise.#Coronation pic.twitter.com/g7tE71BGdG
— z (@JRsArmchair) May 6, 2023
4.
'Could the owner of a gold state carriage please move it as it is blocking the fire exit?' pic.twitter.com/4XR5bqFFTB
— Stephen Graham 🇺🇦 (@StephenCVGraham) May 6, 2023
5.
Camilla's long sleeves covering up the 27 nicotine patches applied this morning, to "get her through" until they're back in the carriage
— Caitlin Moran (@caitlinmoran) May 6, 2023
6.
Megan, you’re not fooling us… pic.twitter.com/Ni5wh27keT
— Bob Cryer (@bobbicee) May 6, 2023
7.
‘Bit disappointed the gift shop was closed, would have liked a wider choice of sandwiches in the cafe’ pic.twitter.com/q4BGM8inXP
— Mostly (@mostly_grumpy) May 6, 2023
8.
As per Royal Tradition dating back to the 1470s, in service of her King, Penny Mordaunt will now raise a Private army and invade Suffolk pic.twitter.com/ggP7SmthP0
— Tom Jamieson (@jamiesont) May 6, 2023
9.
I’m afraid these things have been making me laugh every time they appear. pic.twitter.com/mr7T12RS23
— David Baddiel (@Baddiel) May 6, 2023
10.
Paddington they’re wearing bearskins https://t.co/2aN6TZ37c6
— Hannah Rose Woods (@hannahrosewoods) May 6, 2023
11.
They've won a lot more Wimbledons than I remember.#Coronation pic.twitter.com/W0pZzqc9NI
— Tom Worsley (@tew1984) May 6, 2023
12.
Her work done, the sword passed to the one undoubted King, the lady returns to the lake. #Coronation #PennyMordaunt pic.twitter.com/WA7lNRj85l
— Angry People in Local Newspapers (@angrypiln) May 6, 2023