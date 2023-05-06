News

Because the jokes kept on coming – another 23 of our favourite coronation tweets

John Plunkett. Updated May 6th, 2023

You might have heard there’s been a coronation going on today – what, another one? – and we’ve already featured two round-ups of our favourite things people have said about it over here – and over here.

But the jokes just kept on coming so we’ve gone and found a whole bunch more.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Article Pages: 1 2