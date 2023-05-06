Because the jokes kept on coming – another 23 of our favourite coronation tweets

News

You might have heard there’s been a coronation going on today – what, another one? – and we’ve already featured two round-ups of our favourite things people have said about it over here – and over here.

But the jokes just kept on coming so we’ve gone and found a whole bunch more.

1.

I’ve managed to isolate the sound from Charles’s mic pic.twitter.com/KkN48cDFNv — Olaf Falafel (@OFalafel) May 6, 2023

2.

“Will you please chug it the Uber is literally outside” pic.twitter.com/usTakB0Zbc — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) May 6, 2023

3.

Princess Anne ready to defeat napoleon should the need arise.#Coronation pic.twitter.com/g7tE71BGdG — z (@JRsArmchair) May 6, 2023

4.

'Could the owner of a gold state carriage please move it as it is blocking the fire exit?' pic.twitter.com/4XR5bqFFTB — Stephen Graham 🇺🇦 (@StephenCVGraham) May 6, 2023

5.

Camilla's long sleeves covering up the 27 nicotine patches applied this morning, to "get her through" until they're back in the carriage — Caitlin Moran (@caitlinmoran) May 6, 2023

6.

7.

‘Bit disappointed the gift shop was closed, would have liked a wider choice of sandwiches in the cafe’ pic.twitter.com/q4BGM8inXP — Mostly (@mostly_grumpy) May 6, 2023

8.

As per Royal Tradition dating back to the 1470s, in service of her King, Penny Mordaunt will now raise a Private army and invade Suffolk pic.twitter.com/ggP7SmthP0 — Tom Jamieson (@jamiesont) May 6, 2023

9.

I’m afraid these things have been making me laugh every time they appear. pic.twitter.com/mr7T12RS23 — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) May 6, 2023

10.

Paddington they’re wearing bearskins https://t.co/2aN6TZ37c6 — Hannah Rose Woods (@hannahrosewoods) May 6, 2023

11.

They've won a lot more Wimbledons than I remember.#Coronation pic.twitter.com/W0pZzqc9NI — Tom Worsley (@tew1984) May 6, 2023

12.