27 funniest things people said about King Charles and the coronation on Twitter

As you might already have heard elsewhere, there’s a coronation going on today and a sizeable proportion of the nation are watching the ceremony on their TV screens.

Not only that, they’re also tweeting about it, and very funny it is too. Here are our 27 favourite things people are saying about it (so far!)

1.

Nice to see they brought two spare Camillas just incase pic.twitter.com/U2FkUeenY7 — Nicola Thorp (@nicolathorp_) May 6, 2023

2.

74 years he’s had to learn the lines pic.twitter.com/ehKC6NLrMG — James Felton (@JimMFelton) May 6, 2023

3.

Boris Johnson has arrived. He was dressed by a gibbon this morning, as is tradition. pic.twitter.com/SAy6lskk9Q — Dom Joly (@domjoly) May 6, 2023

4.

“I’ll have the pie and chips” pic.twitter.com/jYvl7HBZ4G — IT'S YOUR DECISION, DANIEL 🥇 (@ItsJohnRain) May 6, 2023

5.

Liz Truss at the Coronation like an actor who appeared in one episode of Doctor Who attending Comic Cons for the rest of their life. — Jane Hill (@janehill64) May 6, 2023

6.

This was a surprise. pic.twitter.com/VsWKPWSOUX — Elliot Gonzalez (@elliot_gonzalez) May 6, 2023

7.

Sadly King Charles just fell at Becher’s Brook and has had to be destroyed. #Coronation pic.twitter.com/UqJeWGYkVV — Count Binface (@CountBinface) May 6, 2023

8.

We see you, Prince Andrew pic.twitter.com/yDkEPCIayh — Tom Reagan’s Hat (@RufusTSuperfly) May 6, 2023

9..

“A rare public appearance from the Duke of York”. Deft shade from Huw Edwards there. — Dara Ó Briain (@daraobriain) May 6, 2023

10.

11.

Charles and Camilla not wearing seatbelts in the carriage. Lovely wee tribute to Diana there. — Mark Nelson (@marknelsoncomic) May 6, 2023

12.