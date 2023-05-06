23 favourite tweets about King Charles’ coronation so far

News

The good news for fans of the royal family is that the big day has finally come, it’s time for King Charles’ coronation!

And the good news for people of a less royalist disposition – Channel 4 is shown Johnny English Strikes Again!

BRITISH TV THIS SATURDAY. BBC One: The Coronation of The King

BBC Two: The Coronation of The King

ITV: King Charles III: The Coronation

Channel 4: Johnny English Strikes Again — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) May 3, 2023

And here are our 23 favourite things people were saying about it so far (the Coronation, not Johnny English).

1.

I’m already worried as ever whether all those seated this early will be ok bladder-wise. — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) May 6, 2023

2.

How bad could the coverage…oh pic.twitter.com/C4zhtyq0EE — EMG (@GaddersII) May 6, 2023

3.

It would be funny if instead of crowning King Charles this morning they accidentally dissolved the monarchy instead. — Moose Allain Ꙭ (@MooseAllain) May 6, 2023

4.

I appreciate the optimism, guys, but I'm fairly confident it's going to be Charles. pic.twitter.com/suvuxn3wOP — Dean Burnett (@[email protected]) (@garwboy) May 5, 2023

5.

Big shout out for this protest banner in Trafalgar Square 😃 ht @andylines pic.twitter.com/UbiCfVQ8aC — Kevin Maguire (@Kevin_Maguire) May 6, 2023

6.

Cannot work out on what level Huw Edwards keeps saying "Huge organ." The level of knowing or not-knowingness is unknown to me. He is unreadable. — Caitlin Moran (@caitlinmoran) May 6, 2023

7.

I bet Camilla’s nerves are shot right now. That ash tray will be burstin’ x — Buckers (@deathofbuckley) May 6, 2023

8.

Nicholas Witchell is currently spunking his skeleton out — joe heenan (@joeheenan) May 6, 2023

9.

“Yeah we’ve got a monarchy but it’s not like the old days it’s all symbolic”

“What you up to today UK?”

[Throwing the unbelievers in the slammer] “it’s not what it looks like-“ — James Felton (@JimMFelton) May 6, 2023

10.

Absolute fair fucks to this outfit. pic.twitter.com/DidZVPR2oR — Caitlin Moran (@caitlinmoran) May 6, 2023

11.

12.

The real tragedy is that Nicholas Witchell has no idea the #Coronation will end with his sacrifice in a giant wicker corgi. — Sarah Dempster (@Dempster2000) May 5, 2023

13.