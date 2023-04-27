The scooter shopping guy is back – and this time he’s got a bike

Entertainment

You may have spotted a recent viral video of a guy who ingeniously carried his many many shopping bags home on a scooter.

TikToker Jordan Flom is a bit of an inventor, and having mastered the art of loading up a scooter, he’s moved onto doing the same thing with a bike.

Check out his latest innovation.

The TikTok MacGyver.

Here’s how viewers reacted.

1.

What was his seat on the way there, tho?

Woof

2.

He needs a red flag at the end.

Sarah Tracy

3.

It’s all good until a bag breaks.

Lynda Pillaca

4.

Stack it up high 😂.

Push up with Pat

5.

I love that someone gave him a bike!!!! I don’t have a car and I’m learning from him how to be more resourceful!!!

Sky

6.

Going uphill would be fun.

Annisa Bryan

7.

Bringing home some Gooch sweat cola.

JormungadrTheSnake

8.

Where there’s a will there’s a way!!

SUE MOORE

9.

He was/is 100% an army engineer.

Buzz

10.

My walmart bags can’t even make it into the car without ripping.

Honeydew

The fact that the same guy filmed him twice started a debate on whether it was staged – and we think it probably was, because it’s Jordan Flom.

11.

I knew this was staged. The same guy is filming.

Andre Turner

12.

I live in a small town it’s possible to just see the same people at Walmart.

Jessica

13.

Maybe not, they probably shop at the same place.

ff.cciscoo

14.

90% of the videos on this app are staged.

Jonathan Rust

15.

Just patent already. 😂😂😂 Not staged…but parkingloted😂

Taco81

Follow Jordan for more innovations – like this.

Source Jordan Flom