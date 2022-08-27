It’s worrying how many people thought this hilariously crazy beach hack was serious

Entertainment

TikToker Jordan Flom – @jordanflomofficial – must have spent a lot of time watching those five-minute crafts videos on YouTube, because his bizarre DIY projects perfectly capture the insanity of those ‘fixes’ that nobody wants, needs or can afford.

Check out his pool chair.

Okay – bad example, because we’d all have loved that before the hosepipe ban kicked in.

A recent hack he shared was for people visiting the beach – not something UK residents will be rushing to do until the poo situation is dealt with.

It’s well on its way to seven million views after just five days, and the comments section is flooded with people who thought he was serious.

Here’s what they had to say about it.

One person came close – but no cigar.



And here it is in use.

Jordan’s living his best life.

Now, we’re not saying he’s obsessed with toilets or anything, but …

Anyway – give him a follow if you’re on TikTok.

Source Jordan Flom Image Screengrab