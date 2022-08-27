It’s worrying how many people thought this hilariously crazy beach hack was serious
TikToker Jordan Flom – @jordanflomofficial – must have spent a lot of time watching those five-minute crafts videos on YouTube, because his bizarre DIY projects perfectly capture the insanity of those ‘fixes’ that nobody wants, needs or can afford.
Check out his pool chair.
@jordanflomofficial Man invents new Pool Chair! 💦🤯. #diy #lifehacks #tools #woodworking #pool #house #renovation #dad #viral #fyp ♬ original sound – Jordan Flom
Okay – bad example, because we’d all have loved that before the hosepipe ban kicked in.
A recent hack he shared was for people visiting the beach – not something UK residents will be rushing to do until the poo situation is dealt with.
@jordanflomofficial Beach Life Hack changes vacation forever! 🏖😎 #diy #lifehack #woodworking #tools #genius #renovation #beach #dad ♬ original sound – Jordan Flom
It’s well on its way to seven million views after just five days, and the comments section is flooded with people who thought he was serious.
Here’s what they had to say about it.
One person came close – but no cigar.
And here it is in use.
@jordanflomofficial My little secret! 😉 #diy #lifehack #beach #funny #swim #dad #tools ♬ original sound – Jordan Flom
Jordan’s living his best life.
Now, we’re not saying he’s obsessed with toilets or anything, but …
@jordanflomofficial I learned this in Italy! 🤯 #lifehack #hack #viral #bathroom #renovation #diy #dad #mom #tools #fyp ♬ original sound – Jordan Flom
@jordanflomofficial A bathroom your Family will Love! 🚽🤯 #diy #remodel #home #build #renovation #funny #bathroom #fyp ♬ original sound – Jordan Flom
Anyway – give him a follow if you’re on TikTok.
