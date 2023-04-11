Weird World

Full marks for ingenuity to this determined shopper

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 11th, 2023

There’s a lot to be said for thinking outside the box, and this Walmart shopper’s problem-solving skills suggest he’s a bit of an old hand at doing just that.

Watch how he coped with getting his ‘big shop’ home via scooter.

@queenvirgo_0582 #noteverythinginvolvesacarheissuperamazing#fyp#tiktok ♬ original sound – VirgoQueen7082

We wouldn’t want to place good money on all those bags lasting the full mile, but we hope they did.

Some TikTok users had those thoughts, too – and more.

This man has wayyy more faith in Walmart bags holding up than I do.
@Lexie

This guy has more faith in those Walmart bags than I have in my government.
@Professor Petty ✅

This man is going to feed his family by all means necessary good for him.
@Prettyasstrucker

I’m impressed that he put his cart back.
@Jenifer

Leave the carabiners attached, save huge amounts of time.
@whodatmajority

Get it done any means necessary that guy knows how to handle adversity.
@stevendallmann11

This dude is a legend 😂😂😂😂.
@Livingstone

That sure beats 10 trips to the car to bring in groceries🥰🥰🥰
@Rose Alba

This brought me so much entertainment this morning! 😂😂
@Tammi Wright

This is why my Instacart order took so long… 😂
@DG

Even with all those bags, it isn’t the craziest means of taking home the shopping we’ve ever seen.

@mr.action38 #shopping #at #target #today #thisguy #is #carrying #a #tv #television #onhisback #while #riding #a #unicycle #crazyskills #amazing #ppl #people #skills #practicemakesperfect ♬ original sound – Mr.action38

Source @queenvirgo_0582 Image Screengrab