Full marks for ingenuity to this determined shopper

Weird World

There’s a lot to be said for thinking outside the box, and this Walmart shopper’s problem-solving skills suggest he’s a bit of an old hand at doing just that.

Watch how he coped with getting his ‘big shop’ home via scooter.

We wouldn’t want to place good money on all those bags lasting the full mile, but we hope they did.

Some TikTok users had those thoughts, too – and more.

This man has wayyy more faith in Walmart bags holding up than I do.

@Lexie

This guy has more faith in those Walmart bags than I have in my government.

@Professor Petty ✅

This man is going to feed his family by all means necessary good for him.

@Prettyasstrucker

I’m impressed that he put his cart back.

@Jenifer

Leave the carabiners attached, save huge amounts of time.

@whodatmajority

Get it done any means necessary that guy knows how to handle adversity.

@stevendallmann11

This dude is a legend 😂😂😂😂.

@Livingstone

That sure beats 10 trips to the car to bring in groceries🥰🥰🥰

@Rose Alba

This brought me so much entertainment this morning! 😂😂

@Tammi Wright

This is why my Instacart order took so long… 😂

@DG

Even with all those bags, it isn’t the craziest means of taking home the shopping we’ve ever seen.

Source @queenvirgo_0582 Image Screengrab