Full marks for ingenuity to this determined shopper
There’s a lot to be said for thinking outside the box, and this Walmart shopper’s problem-solving skills suggest he’s a bit of an old hand at doing just that.
Watch how he coped with getting his ‘big shop’ home via scooter.
@queenvirgo_0582 #noteverythinginvolvesacarheissuperamazing#fyp#tiktok ♬ original sound – VirgoQueen7082
We wouldn’t want to place good money on all those bags lasting the full mile, but we hope they did.
Some TikTok users had those thoughts, too – and more.
This man has wayyy more faith in Walmart bags holding up than I do.
@Lexie
This guy has more faith in those Walmart bags than I have in my government.
@Professor Petty ✅
This man is going to feed his family by all means necessary good for him.
@Prettyasstrucker
I’m impressed that he put his cart back.
@Jenifer
Leave the carabiners attached, save huge amounts of time.
@whodatmajority
Get it done any means necessary that guy knows how to handle adversity.
@stevendallmann11
This dude is a legend 😂😂😂😂.
@Livingstone
That sure beats 10 trips to the car to bring in groceries🥰🥰🥰
@Rose Alba
This brought me so much entertainment this morning! 😂😂
@Tammi Wright
This is why my Instacart order took so long… 😂
@DG
Even with all those bags, it isn’t the craziest means of taking home the shopping we’ve ever seen.
@mr.action38 #shopping #at #target #today #thisguy #is #carrying #a #tv #television #onhisback #while #riding #a #unicycle #crazyskills #amazing #ppl #people #skills #practicemakesperfect ♬ original sound – Mr.action38
Source @queenvirgo_0582 Image Screengrab