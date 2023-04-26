Someone’s made an AI-generated pizza advert that might just put you off your stuffed crust

Just when everybody else started obsessed with Wes Anderson, u/PizzaLater created an homage to David Lynch.

They explained how the voiceover was created.

“I think they have a few basic voices but you can create your own by uploading 1 min of clear audio of someone speaking. Then it’ll output audio files of anything you’d like! I found a guy that often does movie trailers and uploaded a clip of his voice.”

1.

Like family but with more cheese is actually kinda good.

akovsky87

2.

Dude this is so cursed I can’t handle it.

69glorywhole69

3.

OP discovered new depths in the uncanny valley

lowtack

4.

If I saw this on TV, I would call and order a pizza immediately.

root88

5.

Half pepperoni, half exorcist please.

sockpuppets

6.

They should make movies like this where on the surface everything looks normal but when you pay attention it isn’t.

BranchPredictor

7.

Delivery in 30 minutes and soul stolen in seven dayyssss

internationalred07

8.

Has science gone too far?

mkmichael001

9.

You wasted NOTHING brother, the fact you even put the time in is awesome. Favorite part was how the lady was eating the pizza 🤣

callsignguy

10.

At least there’s a place to grab a slice while having my anxiety induced nightmares.

inspectcloser

11.

When the shrooms finally hit…

Southcape

It may not be there yet, but A.I. could make a lot of people redundant.

I bet one day most commercials will be generated this way. It’s definitely going to be cheaper than a production crew if the quality is there.

vengefu1_tuna

As these things tend to do, the ad found its way to Twitter.

AI is now indistinguishable from reality. It's hard to believe, but this ad was AI generated. It's not real. The future is here. pic.twitter.com/paDtYhGVT2 — gaut (@0xgaut) April 25, 2023

We’re choosing to believe that was sarcasm. These responses were more straightforward.

I, for one, welcome our new WHAT THE HELL IS WRONG WITH THEIR FACES!!! https://t.co/2FxAFOlShx — Gary Erskine (@garyerskine) April 25, 2023

yeah it's indistinguishable from reality if you're experiencing sleep paralysis and you watched the thing before you fell asleep https://t.co/R0h4tZ2P2d — sick ''boy'' (@FEMALE_BASTARD) April 25, 2023

This makes not want pizza. https://t.co/qgImAkHgoW — PushingUpRoses 🦇 (@PushinUpRoses) April 25, 2023

Finally, this prediction had the ring of truth.

within six months theres going to be one really good web horror series based around imagery like this and 500 absolutely terrible ones https://t.co/abmXZwxKw5 — david c. porter (becoming) (@toomuchistrue) April 25, 2023

