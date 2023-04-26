Someone’s made an AI-generated pizza advert that might just put you off your stuffed crust
From the Reddit forum that brought us Pope Francis in a puffer jacket – r/Midjourney – comes a pizza advert created by A.I., with prompts from the aptly named u/PizzaLater, who said –
“Definitely wasted 3 hours of my life making this today… Everything is AI from the VO to the video and images. Assembled in After Effects.”
Definitely wasted 3 hours of my life making this today… Everything is AI from the VO to the video and images. Assembled in After Effects. Just when everybody else started obsessed with Wes Anderson, u/PizzaLater created an homage to David Lynch. “I think they have a few basic voices but you can create your own by uploading 1 min of clear audio of someone speaking. Then it’ll output audio files of anything you’d like! I found a guy that often does movie trailers and uploaded a clip of his voice.” Like family but with more cheese is actually kinda good. Dude this is so cursed I can’t handle it. OP discovered new depths in the uncanny valley If I saw this on TV, I would call and order a pizza immediately. Half pepperoni, half exorcist please. They should make movies like this where on the surface everything looks normal but when you pay attention it isn’t. Delivery in 30 minutes and soul stolen in seven dayyssss Has science gone too far? You wasted NOTHING brother, the fact you even put the time in is awesome. Favorite part was how the lady was eating the pizza 🤣 At least there’s a place to grab a slice while having my anxiety induced nightmares. When the shrooms finally hit… I bet one day most commercials will be generated this way. It’s definitely going to be cheaper than a production crew if the quality is there. As these things tend to do, the ad found its way to Twitter. AI is now indistinguishable from reality. It's hard to believe, but this ad was AI generated. It's not real. The future is here. pic.twitter.com/paDtYhGVT2 — gaut (@0xgaut) April 25, 2023 I, for one, welcome our new WHAT THE HELL IS WRONG WITH THEIR FACES!!! https://t.co/2FxAFOlShx — Gary Erskine (@garyerskine) April 25, 2023 yeah it's indistinguishable from reality if you're experiencing sleep paralysis and you watched the thing before you fell asleep https://t.co/R0h4tZ2P2d — sick ''boy'' (@FEMALE_BASTARD) April 25, 2023 This makes not want pizza. https://t.co/qgImAkHgoW — PushingUpRoses 🦇 (@PushinUpRoses) April 25, 2023 within six months theres going to be one really good web horror series based around imagery like this and 500 absolutely terrible ones https://t.co/abmXZwxKw5 — david c. porter (becoming) (@toomuchistrue) April 25, 2023 Just 17 more AI-generated ‘Pope Pics’ to get the internet confused Source r/Midjourney Image Screengrab
by u/PizzaLater in midjourney
They explained how the voiceover was created.
Reddit users responded.
It may not be there yet, but A.I. could make a lot of people redundant.
vengefu1_tuna
We’re choosing to believe that was sarcasm. These responses were more straightforward.
Finally, this prediction had the ring of truth.
As these things tend to do, the ad found its way to Twitter.
Source r/Midjourney Image Screengrab