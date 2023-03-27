The best joke about that puffer jacket Pope pic was made even better by Tony Mortimer

Celebrity

You’ll probably have seen by now that fabulous picture of Pope Francis in a white puffer jacket and it’s definitely one to be filed under ‘too good to check’.

Unfortunately if you did check it you’d find it out it was AI-generated, and it’s no doubt a sign of things (and confusion) to come.

I thought the pope’s puffer jacket was real and didnt give it a second thought. no way am I surviving the future of technology — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 26, 2023

But it didn’t stop people posting lots of very funny gags …

To inflate your pope pull sharply on the crucifix. Do not inflate your pope inside the aircraft. pic.twitter.com/i1lLe4sKMb — Olaf Falafel (@OFalafel) March 26, 2023

I got 99 problems but transubstantiation ain't one pic.twitter.com/n6GvVcqqG9 — Al Murray – DKMS.ORG.UK 🇺🇦 (@almurray) March 25, 2023

Explain the life cycle of a butterfly using only photos of the pope pic.twitter.com/xcay7XO0qw — James Felton (@JimMFelton) March 25, 2023

Il Pupa pic.twitter.com/WcNhu69hkm — Moose Allain Ꙭ (@MooseAllain) March 25, 2023

But we thought this one by author @Nick_Pettigrew surely couldn’t be bettered …

Until this happened, as shared by @Nick_Pettigrew himself.

Okay, well, this is a bit brilliant. The definitive version of this gag reply: pic.twitter.com/90AkgL7dV2 — Nick Pettigrew🇺🇦 (@Nick_Pettigrew) March 25, 2023

And here it is in full.



Boom.

Beautiful 🤩 — Jonnie (@jonniepxd) March 25, 2023

Follow @Nick_Pettigrew on Twitter here!

Twitter @Nick_Pettigrew