Just 17 more AI-generated ‘Pope Pics’ to get the internet confused

You’ll no doubt have seen that recent pic of Pope Francis looking resplendent in a huge white puffer jacket. It went wildly viral and many people were tricked into thinking it was real, despite it being a (admittedly very convincing) AI-generated image.

Well, that was just the start. Here is a whole new selection of perfectly preposterous papal pics for you to enjoy.

Thanks to Javi Lopez on Twitter, who kicked off this latest thread in great style…

1.

The topic of the modern Pope generated by AI (#midjourney) is getting out of hand for us 😂 💬 Prompts in ALT pic.twitter.com/9hJyQP369E — Javi Lopez ⛩️ (@javilopen) March 28, 2023

2.

3.

4.

5.

It keeps you warm in winter and protects you from a head-on collision at 300 km/h. pic.twitter.com/rrygqAAjaS — Javi Lopez ⛩️ (@javilopen) March 28, 2023

6.

The End. Now, show me yours! pic.twitter.com/gjSbnOTE1k — Javi Lopez ⛩️ (@javilopen) March 28, 2023

Javi’s Twitter followers were only too happy to share their own wonderful creations…

7.

8.

Here’s a good one I made pic.twitter.com/oB4QnNmdSv — TheMachinist (@meatrocket2020) March 29, 2023

9.