Pics

Just 17 more AI-generated ‘Pope Pics’ to get the internet confused

David Harris. Updated April 25th, 2023

You’ll no doubt have seen that recent pic of Pope Francis looking resplendent in a huge white puffer jacket. It went wildly viral and many people were tricked into thinking it was real, despite it being a (admittedly very convincing) AI-generated image.

Well, that was just the start. Here is a whole new selection of perfectly preposterous papal pics for you to enjoy.

Thanks to Javi Lopez on Twitter, who kicked off this latest thread in great style…

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

Javi’s Twitter followers were only too happy to share their own wonderful creations…

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2