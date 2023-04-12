Marjorie Taylor Greene accidentally made Joe Biden’s point for him and it’s fabulous

Politics

If anyone needs no introduction then it’s surely Marjorie Taylor Greene, the conspiracy theory loving Republican who famously railed against the ‘Gazpacho police’ …

Just to clear things up, @RepMTG Gazpacho: a vegetable-based Spanish cold soup

Gestapo: Nazi Germany's secret police pic.twitter.com/T9q76r706G — Republican Accountability (@AccountableGOP) February 9, 2022

… and shared her terror at Bill Gates growing meat in a ‘peach tree dish’.

Marjorie Taylor Greene says the government is planning to “zap” people inside their bodies if they try to eat a real cheeseburger. pic.twitter.com/gCDHiH5Bsy — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) May 29, 2022

Anyway, we mention her because the congresswoman has been at it again, this time attempting to take down Joe Biden while eloquently making his point for him, and it’s really rather fabulous.

The look of satisfaction on her face as she says it is just perfect …

‘Tbf, she probably doesn’t know what the word “seized” means. Or the words “direct” and “by” and “was” and “of”. Give her a break.’

cassafrasstastic3911 ‘I wonder which crayon flavor she likes best.’

Im_Just_Ant ‘Maganta.’

cassafrasstastic3911 ‘She is working hard to keep her brain smooth as possible.’

samtoaster ‘I always knew MTG had something nice to say hidden deep inside of her, but on the other hand, I’m not sure she knows what those words mean when put together.’

Mezzwayt

Source Reddit u/HereWeFuckingGooo Twitter @MeidasTouch