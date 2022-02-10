News

Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene accused the Speaker of overseeing ‘the Gazpacho Police’ – 16 chilling takedowns

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 10th, 2022

Texan Republican Representative Troy Nehls recently accused the Capitol Police of illegally accessing his office.

The police vehemently deny the accusation.

Georgia’s Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has taken his claim and run with it, suggesting they might have done the same thing in other offices, effectively spying under the orders of the Speaker, Nancy Pelosi.

As bizarre as her wild claims are, things got even weirder when she uttered a glaring malapropism.

Twitter lost its mind.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Article Pages: 1 2