Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene accused the Speaker of overseeing ‘the Gazpacho Police’ – 16 chilling takedowns

Texan Republican Representative Troy Nehls recently accused the Capitol Police of illegally accessing his office.

They came after President Trump. They came after @TuckerCarlson. And now they are after me, a sitting Congressman. These federal agencies must be reined in! — Congressman Troy Nehls (@RepTroyNehls) February 9, 2022

The police vehemently deny the accusation.

Georgia’s Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has taken his claim and run with it, suggesting they might have done the same thing in other offices, effectively spying under the orders of the Speaker, Nancy Pelosi.

As bizarre as her wild claims are, things got even weirder when she uttered a glaring malapropism.

Just to clear things up, @RepMTG Gazpacho: a vegetable-based Spanish cold soup

Gestapo: Nazi Germany's secret police pic.twitter.com/T9q76r706G — The Republican Accountability Project (@AccountableGOP) February 9, 2022

Twitter lost its mind.

1.

Nancy Pelosis's "gazpacho police" – an instant classic https://t.co/5bAA9L2O9Q — Otto English (@Otto_English) February 9, 2022

2.

Nancy Pelosi’s Gazpacho Police is a free, terrible Halloween costume idea. https://t.co/sXR8RmGaqx — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) February 9, 2022

3.

It's an attempted soup https://t.co/Q3N1djTdBw — Matt Negrin, HOST OF HARDBALL AT 7PM ON MSNBC (@MattNegrin) February 9, 2022

4.

No, I’m sorry. This is too stupid to be real. pic.twitter.com/hatwzPR7ha — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) February 9, 2022

5.

The Gazpacho Police: The most refreshing, but filling law enforcement agency. https://t.co/mGgRrJrnlp — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) February 9, 2022

6.

I do believe we can all agree to defund the Gazpacho police. Let’s heal. https://t.co/vIHcqJh73j — Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) February 9, 2022

7.

mtg thinks pelosi is a soup nazi https://t.co/feZi9D3kRc — andy™ (@andylevy) February 9, 2022

8.