Marjorie Taylor Greene thinks Bill Gates is growing meat in a ‘peach tree dish’ – 12 delicious takedowns

Politics

Georgia’s Republican representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is one of the most reliable politicians currently active in the US.

She can be relied upon to make homophobic and racists statements, promote the rights of gun owners over those of people to attend school, church and work safely, and publicly own herself on a regular basis.

Stand-out moments of baffling idiocy include –

Nancy Pelosi controls the ‘Gazpacho Police’. There’s going to be ‘Marshall Law’. Evolution isn’t real. Forest fires happen because of Jewish space lasers.

In a mini rant about the US government’s supposed efforts to control every aspect of life, she described lab-grown meat as having been created in a ‘peach tree dish’ and the clip went viral.

Here’s what she said.

Marjorie Taylor Greene says the government is planning to “zap” people inside their bodies if they try to eat a real cheeseburger. pic.twitter.com/gCDHiH5Bsy — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) May 29, 2022

When someone says –

“They want to know when you are eating, they want to know if you are eating a cheeseburger which is very bad because Bill Gates wants you to eat his fake meat that grows in a peach tree dish.”

and it isn’t the weirdest part of their statement, you know there’s a problem. Twitter ripped into her.

1.

“Bill Gates wants you to eat his fake meat that grows in a peach tree dish.”@RepMTG’s stupidity belongs in the Smithsonian.pic.twitter.com/Bv1JqnyArj — Ken Olin (@kenolin1) May 30, 2022

2.

I owe @RepMTG an apology. I have been mocking her intellect using example after example of her stupidity, not realizing that she’s actually someone who thinks things are made in a “peach tree dish.” Yes. She’s…THAT stupid…and deserves our profound sympathy. Apologies. https://t.co/QheZgo1Jgc — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) May 30, 2022

3.

If someone serves me meat Bill Gates grew in a peach tree dish, I will *immediately* call the Gazpacho Police. Don’t even think about it. https://t.co/nLt1hnBuAe — Rachel Vindman 🌻 (@natsechobbyist) May 30, 2022

4.

The Peach Tree dish was named after a German inventor and bacteriologist who took long naps under a peach tree. He would often wake up with rotting peach pits stuck to him. The rotting peaches gave him the idea for a dish to hold growth medium in which cells can be cultured. — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) May 30, 2022

5.

As a science teacher I am stressed about getting my yearly supply of Peach Tree Dishes for labs next year. The budgets are so tight. I know it’s pie in the sky to wish for for more money for schools. — BD. (@bdrews88) May 29, 2022

6.

For all you guys talking smack on Marjorie Taylor Greene right now you just remember that revenge is a dish best served under a peach tree. — Liam Nissan™ (@theliamnissan) May 30, 2022

7.

MTG just won her primary. If democrats were really focused they could make her complete incoherence the face of the Republican Party. pic.twitter.com/Rr7w97iGvw — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) May 29, 2022

8.

Marjorie Taylor Greene's sole brain cell was grown in a peach tree dish https://t.co/7mkhsydNaf — born miserable (@bornmiserable) May 30, 2022

9.

I want to thank Marjorie for constantly highlighting the need to invest in education. Without her tireless efforts we might forget how stupid some grown adults are. pic.twitter.com/YM3nBRQhiJ — Davram (@davramdavram) May 30, 2022

10.

I propose using Marjorie Taylor Greene and her peach tree dish video for a "stay in school" PSA. Her stupidity is a terrible thing to waste. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) May 30, 2022

11.

I just saw multiple references to “peach tree dish” without context and I swear to God my first thought was “Marjorie Taylor Greene tried to say ‘petri dish’” — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) May 29, 2022

12.

Marjorie Taylor Greene thinks fake meat is grown in a “peach tree dish.” A new level of derp. pic.twitter.com/MW9NXkBvl4 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 30, 2022

Don Lewis summed up perfectly.

'Pacifically' speaking members of Congress should 'supposably' know basic English for all 'intensive purposes'. But I see Marjorie Taylor Greene talking of 'Marshall Law', 'Gazpacho Police', and now a 'peach tree dish', and I must 'axe' if Marge needs more time in the 'lieberry'? — Don Lewis (@DonLew87) May 29, 2022

WANT MORE POKE?

Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

READ MORE

Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene accused the Speaker of overseeing ‘the Gazpacho Police’ – 16 chilling takedowns

Source PatriotTakes Image Screengrab, Public Domain Images on Pixabay