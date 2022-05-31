Politics

Marjorie Taylor Greene thinks Bill Gates is growing meat in a ‘peach tree dish’ – 12 delicious takedowns

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 31st, 2022

Georgia’s Republican representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is one of the most reliable politicians currently active in the US.

She can be relied upon to make homophobic and racists statements, promote the rights of gun owners over those of people to attend school, church and work safely, and publicly own herself on a regular basis.

Stand-out moments of baffling idiocy include –

Nancy Pelosi controls the ‘Gazpacho Police’.

There’s going to be ‘Marshall Law’.

Evolution isn’t real.

Forest fires happen because of Jewish space lasers.

In a mini rant about the US government’s supposed efforts to control every aspect of life, she described lab-grown meat as having been created in a ‘peach tree dish’ and the clip went viral.

Here’s what she said.

When someone says –

“They want to know when you are eating, they want to know if you are eating a cheeseburger which is very bad because Bill Gates wants you to eat his fake meat that grows in a peach tree dish.”

and it isn’t the weirdest part of their statement, you know there’s a problem. Twitter ripped into her.

Don Lewis summed up perfectly.

Source PatriotTakes Image Screengrab, Public Domain Images on Pixabay