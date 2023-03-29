Kathy Burke had the very best response to anti-vaxxers using Paul O’Grady’s death to spread their conspiracies

Celebrity

As you will already be aware, there was very sad news today that the comedian and presenter and Lily Savage tour de force Paul O’Grady had died, aged 67.

There was no end of tributes and videos being shared on Twitter today, including his brilliant rant at Tory austerity in 2010 …

Paul O’Grady takes on the “Austerity Budget” live on TV in 2010… “We should let them know that we are not taking these draconian cuts lightly”. pic.twitter.com/AQt4XcmOAG — Tides of History (@labour_history) March 29, 2023

… and this magnificent time he went wine ‘tasting’ on This Morning with Richard and Judy.

The iconic Lily Savage pic.twitter.com/0I0tNSVmpu — Mx Mike (They/Them) (@_MxMike) March 29, 2023

And we mention him again because his death was also, with grim inevitably perhaps, picked up by anti-vaxxers to fuel their conspiracy theories.

Here’s just one of them.

And there was no shortage of entirely on-point responses such as this, from

I have absolutely no problem with anyone who chose not to take the vaccine having considered the information available. What boils my piss are thundergrifters like this galloping tool who’s immediately trying to turn the passing of Paul O’Grady (multiple heart bypass surgeries)… pic.twitter.com/RIJQD540zU — Stuzi 🐝🐝🐝 (@Stuzipants) March 29, 2023

… and this.

But the very best response surely came from Kathy Burke.

If any more anti vaxx nutters appear in my notifications regarding Paul O’Grady I’ll find ‘em and shove this right up their crack holes. pic.twitter.com/cfq7YkVbzC — Kath 🇺🇦💙🙀❄️🇪🇺✊🏾 (@KathyBurke) March 29, 2023

Nailed it.

The only showbiz photo I have on display is this one. Lily and Perry. We ♥️ Drag. pic.twitter.com/Kvi7iGCkju — Kath 🇺🇦💙🙀❄️🇪🇺✊🏾 (@KathyBurke) March 29, 2023

And talking of Burke having the very best response, there was also this, after deputy prime minister Dominc Raab attempted to pay some sort of tribute to O’Grady but just got it all wrong, including his name.

Last word to @KathyBurke.

Just remembered, when you did one of Paul O’Grady’s shows you’d sometimes get a pressie. One time, I was blooming gobsmacked. He’d bought me a first edition of my favourite novel, Hangover Square by Patrick Hamilton. Pure class.💄 — Kath 🇺🇦💙🙀❄️🇪🇺✊🏾 (@KathyBurke) March 29, 2023

