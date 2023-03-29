Celebrity

Kathy Burke had the very best response to anti-vaxxers using Paul O’Grady’s death to spread their conspiracies

Poke Staff. Updated March 29th, 2023

As you will already be aware, there was very sad news today that the comedian and presenter and Lily Savage tour de force Paul O’Grady had died, aged 67.

There was no end of tributes and videos being shared on Twitter today, including his brilliant rant at Tory austerity in 2010 …

… and this magnificent time he went wine ‘tasting’ on This Morning with Richard and Judy.

And we mention him again because his death was also, with grim inevitably perhaps, picked up by anti-vaxxers to fuel their conspiracy theories.

Here’s just one of them.

And there was no shortage of entirely on-point responses such as this, from

… and this.

But the very best response surely came from Kathy Burke.

Nailed it.

And talking of Burke having the very best response, there was also this, after deputy prime minister Dominc Raab attempted to pay some sort of tribute to O’Grady but just got it all wrong, including his name.

Last word to @KathyBurke.

Source Twitter @KathyBurke