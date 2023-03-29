Celebrity

Paul O’Grady’s blistering rant against Tory austerity has just gone viral again and it’s sadly as relevant as ever

John Plunkett. Updated March 29th, 2023

The nation woke up to the awful news today that the great Paul O’Grady has died, aged 67.

The presenter and comedian, who rose to fame in the ’90s with his drag queen persona Lily Savage, died ‘unexpectedly but peacefully’ on Tuesday evening.

Paul will be remembered for many, many things and everyone will have a particular favourite memory, from the Big Breakfast to The Paul O’Grady Show, via Blankety Blank and everything in between.

But one moment in particular was going viral today, his blistering rant against Tory austerity which went out on live TV back in 2010 and it’s as sadly relevant today – perhaps even more so – than it was then.

Absolute hero.

And here are just a few of the many things people were saying about it in the wake of Paul’s shocking death.

Talking of Joe Lycett …

RIP Paul O’Grady.

Source Twitter @labour_history