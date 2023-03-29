Celebrity

Paul O’Grady as Lily Savage wine ‘tasting’ on This Morning is the best 93 seconds you’ll spend today

John Plunkett. Updated March 29th, 2023

RIP the great Paul O’Grady, who has died aged 67, it was announced on Wednesday.

The comedian and presenter’s death prompted no end of tributes on Twitter and here are just a few of them.

And we enjoyed this clip in particular, when Paul, or rather Lily Savage, turned up for a bit of wine tasting on This Morning, back in the day when it was still presented by Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan.

And it’s simply magnificent.

We’ll be raising a glass to Paul O’Grady tonight (probably rather sooner than that …)

