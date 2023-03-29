Paul O’Grady as Lily Savage wine ‘tasting’ on This Morning is the best 93 seconds you’ll spend today

Celebrity

RIP the great Paul O’Grady, who has died aged 67, it was announced on Wednesday.

The comedian and presenter’s death prompted no end of tributes on Twitter and here are just a few of them.

I’m sad about Paul O’Grady. I hoped I might meet him one day to tell him what an inspiration he was to me: how I loved gloriously loose & effortless his shows were, how he proved you could be political in a light ent space and that you could do all this & be really, really funny. — Joe Lycett (@joelycett) March 29, 2023

Working with Paul O’Grady was one of the greatest pleasures of my life. Funny, fearless and full of rage. The best. The world seems a little less bright. — Sandi Toksvig (@sanditoksvig) March 29, 2023

Before Drag Race and social media it was rare for queens to break through into mainstream media, Paul was one of the few leading the way and smashing down barriers. Everyone loved him, but he preferred animals. RIP Paul O’Grady AKA the legendary Lily Savage, you will be missed 💔 pic.twitter.com/CXwe1LsKoc — Tom Knight (@TJ_Knight) March 29, 2023

Ah God, that is sad about Paul O’Grady. As you’re probably gathering from Twitter today, he was hugely popular, a warm generous character who got a ton of laughs and did a ton of good. He will be sorely missed. — Dara Ó Briain (@daraobriain) March 29, 2023

Rotten news to wake up to. Paul O’Grady was a primetime drag queen, a famously kind person, a fierce critic of austerity, a brave fighter for gay rights, a great friend to animals and an effortlessly funny comedian. RIP pic.twitter.com/YDWAvQwEq5 — Samuel West 💙💛 (@exitthelemming) March 29, 2023

Paul O'Grady

🖤

Already giving them raucous, ripping up the rulebook, mischief making, calling it out, loving hell in heaven Paul, what are we meant to do without you?

💔 — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) March 29, 2023

When we worked together at Ch4, Paul O’Grady insisted that new roles on his show were advertised in the local Job Centre. He wanted anyone and everyone to be able to apply so they could get a break like he had. And it made the show better. A kind and generous man. pic.twitter.com/aQbs2ZUkww — Mark Downie (@markmdownie) March 29, 2023

And we enjoyed this clip in particular, when Paul, or rather Lily Savage, turned up for a bit of wine tasting on This Morning, back in the day when it was still presented by Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan.

And it’s simply magnificent.

The iconic Lily Savage pic.twitter.com/0I0tNSVmpu — Mx Mike (They/Them) (@_MxMike) March 29, 2023

We’ll be raising a glass to Paul O’Grady tonight (probably rather sooner than that …)

Why I loved Paul O’Grady and why I loved Lily Savage.

Lily getting rotten drunk whilst doing a wine tasting live on This Morning in 1994-ish pic.twitter.com/jKoKV51gjv — Paul Stanworth (@paulstanworth) March 29, 2023

Lily Savage getting progressively more pissed during This Morning (at least 25 years ago) is so funny. Absolute icon. pic.twitter.com/2Rrfvn3bxI — J Λ M Ξ S (@jamesglynn) March 29, 2023

"I'm not paying a fiver for wine, I'm sorry. Not while there's Blue Nun in the shop." https://t.co/n0gnWBcck3 — Patrick Andelic (@pkandelic) March 29, 2023

Lily Savage completely wrecking a wine tasting and getting pissed live on This Morning was probably that shows only entertaining moment. A brilliant creation. Made drag mainstream long long before drag race. Brilliantly funny. #PaulOGrady — Tim A Roberts (@Tim_A_Roberts) March 29, 2023

