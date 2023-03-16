Hugh Grant hilariously shares why the Sound of Music is one of his favourite things

Celebrity

Hugh Grant has been in the news for – possibly – the wrong reasons after an awkward Oscars interview with Ashley Graham, though the jury’s out on whether he was being rude or just British.

He’s been doing the interview circuit, promoting his upcoming film, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, and one stop was at Wired, where Hugh and co-stars Chris Pine and Michelle Rodriguez were answering questions about themselves from the internet.

One was about Hugh Grant’s favourite film – and we weren’t ready for this answer.

TikTok users loved his honesty.

I’m enjoying the Unhinged Era of Hugh Grant.

Hayley

I love aging Hugh Grant. What a chaotic elf he is.

Allison Gabriel

I think I love Hugh Grant more now that I know he loves The Sound of Music, I know all the words to all the songs 😁

Toria Price

There’s a reason he was a rom com king in the 90s 😭😭😭

Becca

I learned more about Hugh Grant than I needed to know. 😂

Roman Eastridge

Few people in this world can mention that one time they were invited to Elton John’s birthday party.

G.

Man, the twists just kept on coming.

Scottamcclure

Ivy‘s mind was blown.

Just gave the baroness a google and trying to picture hugh grant in THAT outfit has broken my brain a bit.



Via

READ MORE

Hugh Grant made a scrotum joke at the Oscars and if only every awards was as entertaining as this moment

Source Wired Image Screengrab, Screengrab