Hugh Grant’s hilariously deadpan Oscars interview is the most British red carpet chat ever

It will be remembered as the Oscars which saw a historic triumph for the brilliant Everything Everywhere All At Once, which won seven awards including best picture and best actress for Michelle Yeoh.

Except, well, that won’t be all it’s remembered for. Because anyone who watched Hugh Grant’s red carpet interview before the whole thing began will never forget that either.

His hilariously deadpan answers to model Ashley Graham on the Countdown to the Oscars show on American TV weren’t to everyone’s taste but, well, have a watch and make your own minds up.

hugh grant wants no part of this dumb shit pic.twitter.com/uBQ70QcZGf — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) March 12, 2023

National treasure.

And in the all-time peak British red carpet moments, it’s surely up there with this, from The Cure’s Robert Smith. But which one was better? There’s only one way to find out …

Almost as good as Robert Smith of The Cure being interviewed at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. pic.twitter.com/T578ew0A1r — A Mere Citizen (@jazz6stringfan) March 13, 2023

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

1.

The moment he called the Oscars Vanity Fair and she thought he meant the after party, the interview was over. — Mario Roa (@mariohroa) March 12, 2023

2.

Hugh Grant gave the most "I don't give a fucking shit about this" champagne carpet interview I've ever seen lmao. #Oscars — 𝕋𝕠𝕞𝕒𝕤 (@cinema_gay) March 12, 2023

3.

Hugh will come to the event, but he will give you NOTHING. — Marielle (@TheNolaChick) March 13, 2023

4.

Hugh Grant being brilliant here. I once interviewed him and opened with some absurdly elaborate question and he said: "Look, you know I just do this for the money." https://t.co/MJB5n98L6r — Matthew Sweet (@DrMatthewSweet) March 13, 2023

5.

that is a face pic.twitter.com/IM75pjOBzi — Paul Clarke (@paul_clarke) March 13, 2023

6.

1 minute 28 of joy https://t.co/2mtVBUhGhc — Otto English (@Otto_English) March 13, 2023

7.

Hugh Grant is me at every social event. pic.twitter.com/gBp5yGeMZB — Shireen Qudosi (@ShireenQudosi) March 13, 2023

8.

This interview deserves an Oscar. https://t.co/EXZqbAM5Zm — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) March 13, 2023

9.

I mean I’ve done interviews with many checked-out celebs. You play into their comments and at least get that he’s not talking about the Vanity Fair after-party. Also, talk to him about a film he’s in for more than 120secs. — Zach D Roberts – Photojournalist (@zdroberts) March 13, 2023

10.

Hugh Grant has never been more relatable https://t.co/D1BdxcRizX — Yael Bar tur (@yaelbt) March 12, 2023

11.

Hey, so here’s one of the most awkward interviews of all time. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/SEMN3t8vPA — Lights, Camera, Barstool (@LightsCameraPod) March 12, 2023

Just in the interests of balance, there were lots of people who didn’t appreciate it.

Hugh Grant is such a jerk at #Oscar — She was promoting HIM and his work and, in response, Grant was rude and dismissive. Like it’s so hard being rich and famous. — Emily Miller (@emilymiller) March 13, 2023

We’re with this person.

Let Hugh Grant host the Oscars, I am deeply serious — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) March 13, 2023

Last word to @Baddiel.

Those on here having a go at Hugh Grant for being rude on the Oscars red carpet have perhaps mixed up the word rude with the word real. — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) March 13, 2023

