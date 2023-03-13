Celebrity

Hugh Grant’s hilariously deadpan Oscars interview is the most British red carpet chat ever

John Plunkett. Updated March 13th, 2023

It will be remembered as the Oscars which saw a historic triumph for the brilliant Everything Everywhere All At Once, which won seven awards including best picture and best actress for Michelle Yeoh.

Except, well, that won’t be all it’s remembered for. Because anyone who watched Hugh Grant’s red carpet interview before the whole thing began will never forget that either.

His hilariously deadpan answers to model Ashley Graham on the Countdown to the Oscars show on American TV weren’t to everyone’s taste but, well, have a watch and make your own minds up.

National treasure.

And in the all-time peak British red carpet moments, it’s surely up there with this, from The Cure’s Robert Smith. But which one was better? There’s only one way to find out …

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Just in the interests of balance, there were lots of people who didn’t appreciate it.

We’re with this person.

Last word to @Baddiel.

Source Twitter @bubbaprog