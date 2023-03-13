Celebrity

Hugh Grant made a scrotum joke at the Oscars and if only every awards was as entertaining as this moment

John Plunkett. Updated March 13th, 2023

Hugh Grant wasn’t nominated for an award at this year’s Oscars but he still managed to walk away with the show.

First there was that fabulously awkward pre-awards interview in which Grant was magnificently honest about his attitude towards the whole thing.

And then there was the moment that he took to the stage to present an award with his Four Weddings co-star, Andie McDowell. When this happened.

Arise Sir Hugh!

To conclude …

Source Twitter @grislu