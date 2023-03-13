Hugh Grant made a scrotum joke at the Oscars and if only every awards was as entertaining as this moment
Hugh Grant wasn’t nominated for an award at this year’s Oscars but he still managed to walk away with the show.
First there was that fabulously awkward pre-awards interview in which Grant was magnificently honest about his attitude towards the whole thing.
hugh grant wants no part of this dumb shit pic.twitter.com/uBQ70QcZGf
— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) March 12, 2023
And then there was the moment that he took to the stage to present an award with his Four Weddings co-star, Andie McDowell. When this happened.
HUGH GRANT Y ANDY MC DOWELL.
Los actores top de los 90.
Como pasa el tiempo. pic.twitter.com/TVtHwRLpwE
— vamos 🇦🇷 💪 (@grislu) March 13, 2023
Arise Sir Hugh!
can anyone confirm if that’s the first time “scrotum” has been said into a mic at the oscars
— Sydney Battle (@SydneyBattle) March 13, 2023
Hugh Grant gets biggest laugh of the night with superbly British delivery referring to his unmoisturised face and himself as “basically a scrotum”@HackedOffHugh doing Brits proud again 👏#Oscar2023 #Oscars #Oscars95
— Omid Djalili (@omid9) March 13, 2023
This is the Hugh Grant we came to see. He points at Andi Macdowell and says. "Still stunning," and then to himself and says, "a scrotum." #Oscars pic.twitter.com/5E1GazCA8a
— Lance Ulanoff (@LanceUlanoff) March 13, 2023
Hugh Grant just called himself "basically a scrotum" in comparison to co-presented Andie MacDowell at the #Oscars. Self-deprecating Hugh is the funniest Hugh.
— Eric Deggans at NPR (@Deggans) March 13, 2023
Comparing oneself to a scrotum may be a first for the Oscars. Just saying. #hughgrant
— Lisa Guerrero 💃🏽 (@4lisaguerrero) March 13, 2023
THERE’S the self-deprecating Hugh Grant we all love! On the importance of using moisturizer, [pointing at Andie MacDowell] “Still stunning” [pointing at self] “basically a scrotum.” 🤣 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Z6gJckde2z
— Carmelle Pretz @[email protected] (@carmelle25) March 13, 2023
Hugh Grant just referred to his face as "basically a scrotum" if you wanna know how things are going 🍆💀🙃 #Oscars
— shauna (@goldengateblond) March 13, 2023
To conclude …
Hugh Grant just said “scrotum” live at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/uHvLRQJZHN
— Rafa Sales Ross (@rafiews) March 13, 2023
Source Twitter @grislu