The SNP’s Stephen Flynn’s takedown of Rishi Sunak’s ‘stop the boats’ policy was brilliantly done

There was only one topic at PMQs on Wednesday and that was the government’s new Illegal Migration Policy, which will basically mean that anyone who arrives on a small boat will have their asylum claim deemed ‘inadmissible’.

It’s prompted no end of criticism, from Gary Lineker to the United Nations, with Home Secretary Suella Braverman attempting to justify it with frankly barmy numbers that had Suzanna Reid on GMB basically asking her what planet she’s on.

‘On what planet is that likely and how is that not inflammatory language?’@susannareid100 grills @SuellaBraverman over her comments in the Commons where she claimed: ‘one hundred million displaced around the world and likely billions more eager to come here is possible.’ pic.twitter.com/fNGCiMMCjW — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) March 8, 2023

And just like the GMB presenter’s question to the Home Secretary, this question, by Westminster SNP leader Stephen Flynn to prime minister Rishi Sunak, also cut through.

Stick with it full the full 45 seconds of Flynn’s question (wouldn’t bother too much with Sunak’s answer, though).

Stephen Flynn(SNP) – This Tory government said 100 million people could be coming to our shores… from whom are his government taking inspiration… Nigel Farage or Enoch Powell? Rishi Sunak – What a load of nonsense…#PMQs pic.twitter.com/W2gCM2NAu4 — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) March 8, 2023

Bravo, Stephen Flynn, who’s quickly become something of a past master at this sort of thing since succeeding Ian Blackford. Remember this from a few weeks back?

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn asks PM what ‘advice he would have for individuals seeking to protect their personal finances’ The PM responds to the question by discussing the government’s energy plan Latest👉 https://t.co/WUnquWvHqf 📺 Sky 501 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/46TYx50A4L — Sky News (@SkyNews) January 25, 2023

And here are just a few of the things people were saying about him today.

Wow. Stephen Flynn just nails it every time. Who is this government taking its lead from? Nigel Farage or Enoch Powell? 🔥 #PMQs — J (@julesontheearth) March 8, 2023

Stephen Flynn just made my bloody day💪 .

‘ from whom are this government taking inspiration, Nigel Farage or Enoch Powell’ This guy is not scared to speak out & say it loudly 🔥🔥🔥#PMQs #ToryFascistDictatorship pic.twitter.com/MS7K3DkcM6 — kerry ✊💙💙 (backing Nurses) (@hewitson10) March 8, 2023

Rishi Sunak confirms that Women who are the victims of sex trafficking will not be protected under the #ToryFascistDictatorship modern slavery laws Stephen Flynn should get 6 questions 🔥🔥#PMQs pic.twitter.com/kqHD2SDYjU — kerry ✊💙💙 (backing Nurses) (@hewitson10) March 8, 2023

Stephen Flynn: "So may I ask the Prime Minister from whom are his government taking inspiration, Nigel Farage or Enoch Powell?" Nail on the fucking head.

Bravo Stephen. #PMQs — Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) March 8, 2023

Thought Ian Blackford would be a very hard act to follow but by God, Stephen Flynn is bloody excellent.#PMQs — Julie Street 🐟 🇪🇺💙💛🇺🇦 (@Juliest101) March 8, 2023

Stephen Flynn very good at #pmqs Short direct questions that give little wriggle room for the usual government lies.#politicslive — Gerry McK (@GMcK2012) March 8, 2023

Stephen Flynn appears to be a rare case of an extremely competent politician #pmqs — Theo Bird (@TheonlyBird) March 8, 2023

