Celebrity

Gary Lineker had the best response to calls for him to be sacked over his Suella Braverman criticism

John Plunkett. Updated March 8th, 2023

Gary Lineker has got people of a certain political hue in an absolute froth today after he criticised Home Secretary Suella Braverman and her Illegal Migration Bill.

The government’s latest attempt to prevent asylum seekers from coming to the UK has been condemned by the United Nations’ refugee agency and is expected to face no end of legal challenges.

It prompted widespread criticism – read 22 of our favourite responses here – and among them was Lineker, who said this.

And it prompted no end of fury from all the usual suspects, such as prominent boat loather and Conservative MP Lee Anderson ..

.. and non-entity immigration minister Robert Jenrick, who had this to say to LBC’s Nick Ferrari today.

Oh, and of course this lot.

And there were lots of totally on-point responses.

But surely the best response came from Gary Lineker himself.

Nailed it.

And here’s just a flavour of what people made of that.

To conclude …

And this.

Source Twitter @GaryLineker