The SNP’s Stephen Flynn brutally bodied Sunak, Johnson and Zahawi with a single, magnificent question at PMQs

In the light of the various scandals enveloping his government and the Conservative party, PMQs on Wednesday went just as well as you’d expect for Rishi Sunak. Which is to say, very badly indeed.

But no-one bodied the prime minister quite so brutally – or hilariously – as the leader of the SNP in Westminster, Stephen Flynn.

Not just Sunak, but former PM Boris Johnson and Tory party chairman – at the time of writing – Nadhim Zahawi as well. And it’s just magnificent.

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn asks PM what ‘advice he would have for individuals seeking to protect their personal finances’ The PM responds to the question by discussing the government’s energy plan Latest👉 https://t.co/WUnquWvHqf 📺 Sky 501 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/46TYx50A4L — Sky News (@SkyNews) January 25, 2023

Mega oof.

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn to Sunak on what families might do to organise their finances – ask BBC chair to help sort £800,000 loan

– set up a Gibraltar trust

– apply for non-dom status#PMQs — Kevin Maguire (@Kevin_Maguire) January 25, 2023

And people loved it, they really loved it.

Sunak will need to get used to breaking out in a cold sweat every time Stephen Flynn stands up at PMQs. A not so silent assassin is Mr Flynn. — Anthony Steedman 🏴 (@AnthonySteedman) January 25, 2023

In a few words, @theSNP's Stephen Flynn eviscerated the Tories and their dodgy dealings. Now that's opposition. #pmqs — Stu (@indstu7) January 25, 2023

Stephen Flynn just soul destroyed rishi sunak & his criminal Conservative government running a tax dodging ring & he pulls him up on bullllshite replies 🔥🔥🔥 This is gold, I 100% guarantee you’ll become besotted with the new SNP Westminster leader just like me.#PMQs pic.twitter.com/WSpPGeQPdL — kerry ✊💙💙 (backing Nurses) (@hewitson10) January 25, 2023

Stephen Flynn has just filleted Sunak with consummate ease and panache 👌😎#PMQs — Robert Buntin 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇪🇺 (@BuntinRobert) January 25, 2023

The more I see Stephen Flynn at #PMQs the more he impresses me.

BIFF, straight to the heart of the corruption, BOOM, take that Sunak. — Marion Main (@marionmain3) January 25, 2023

The SNP leader scorching on Burns Night, as Stephen Flynn calls the Conservatives a 'parcel of rogues' — Jon Sopel (@jonsopel) January 25, 2023

Stephen Flynn (SNP) just crucified Sunak at PMQs, he has truly signalled that there is a new kid on the Westminster block. — Daniel Watson (@DanielW83655886) January 25, 2023

Source Twitter @SkyNews