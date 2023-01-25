Politics

The SNP’s Stephen Flynn brutally bodied Sunak, Johnson and Zahawi with a single, magnificent question at PMQs

John Plunkett. Updated January 25th, 2023

In the light of the various scandals enveloping his government and the Conservative party, PMQs on Wednesday went just as well as you’d expect for Rishi Sunak. Which is to say, very badly indeed.

But no-one bodied the prime minister quite so brutally – or hilariously – as the leader of the SNP in Westminster, Stephen Flynn.

Not just Sunak, but former PM Boris Johnson and Tory party chairman – at the time of writing – Nadhim Zahawi as well. And it’s just magnificent.

Mega oof.

And people loved it, they really loved it.

Source Twitter @SkyNews