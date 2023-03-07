The Marsh Family’s song about the Oakeshott-Hancock WhatsApp leak pulls not a single punch

Entertainment

If you’ve cast the most cursory glance at traditional or social media in the past week, you’ll be aware of the drip-feed of information coming out of the WhatsApp messages from Matt Hancock‘s account, which his ghostwriter Isabel Oakeshott handed to the Telegraph.

Here’s a little of what people have been saying about the leak.

My❤️goes out to Matt Hancock

Betrayed by a wife who gave no succour

Betrayed by Ant & Dic with jungle anus

Betrayed by a nation he saved from certain death for falling in love.

Now betrayed by squirrelly Isabel Oakeshott.

When history is written he will be seen as a true martyr😔 pic.twitter.com/8dqFHuVe0L — Sir Michael Take CBE (@MichaelTakeMP) March 2, 2023

TV idea: stick Isabel Oakeshott & Matt Hancock in a remote jungle. Leave them there. That's it. — Brendan May (@bmay) March 2, 2023

Matt Hancock is a bloody idiot & Isabel Oakeshott is a shameless weasel. God knows how you’re supposed to pick a side. — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) March 1, 2023

So Oakeshott finished the book, presumably got paid and then decided it was in public interest to betray Matt Hancock. He doesn’t deserve protecting mind but they are as odious as each other. — Deborah Meaden 🇺🇦 (@DeborahMeaden) March 2, 2023

The best thing about Isabel Oakeshott absolutely ruining Matt Hancock is eventually the same thing will happen to her via somebody else and it'll be fab. — Sooz Kempner🐀 (@SoozUK) March 4, 2023

As Matt Hancock describes leaking of text messages as ‘a massive betrayal’, his ex-wife says she knows the feeling. — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) March 2, 2023

Some people who have definitely noticed the furore are the members of the musically inclined Marsh Family – who first went viral back in 2020, with their lockdown-themed homage to Les Miserables.

They turned their talents to documenting the Oakeshott-Hancock story in the way they do best.

When they shared a slightly shorter version on Twitter, people loved it.

The rat attacks the snake.

Another accurate ditty 🎵#lockdownfiles https://t.co/vYcGYLzDWl — Andrew Pickering (Lord of Bolingbroke)🇺🇦🇪🇺🚀🚢 (@AndrewxxP) March 5, 2023

21st century von Trappe's!!!! Love it, brilliant stuff. — Discworld Girl 🤩 #SackTheTories (@discworld_girl) March 6, 2023

Folks should retweet the hell out of this it's absolutely excellent in every way. https://t.co/53vD2ElAkG — Dorian Hawkmoon. (@noomie525257) March 6, 2023

In a nutshell –

Just about sums it up. https://t.co/X1ETujBwM7 — Jo 💙💛💙💛 (@NJC_Mrs) March 6, 2023



