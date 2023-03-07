Entertainment

The Marsh Family’s song about the Oakeshott-Hancock WhatsApp leak pulls not a single punch

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 7th, 2023

If you’ve cast the most cursory glance at traditional or social media in the past week, you’ll be aware of the drip-feed of information coming out of the WhatsApp messages from Matt Hancock‘s account, which his ghostwriter Isabel Oakeshott handed to the Telegraph.

Here’s a little of what people have been saying about the leak.

Some people who have definitely noticed the furore are the members of the musically inclined Marsh Family – who first went viral back in 2020, with their lockdown-themed homage to Les Miserables.

They turned their talents to documenting the Oakeshott-Hancock story in the way they do best.

When they shared a slightly shorter version on Twitter, people loved it.

In a nutshell –

READ MORE

The Marsh Family’s Suella Braverman-themed shanty is the best way to catch up on the news

Source The Marsh Family Image Screengrab