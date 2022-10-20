The Marsh Family’s Suella Braverman-themed shanty is the best way to catch up on the news

Entertainment

We first encountered The Marsh Family from Kent in March 2020, when they went viral with their brilliantly rewritten lockdown version of One Day More, from Les Misérables.

Since then, they have appeared on TV on both sides of the Atlantic, built up a huge fanbase on social media and released both music and merchandise, which you can find on their website, marshfamilysongs.com.

On Wednesday evening, reluctant to watch the second half of Watford’s 3-0 drubbing at Millwall, and faced with tumultuous political developments, the Marsh Family wrote, rehearsed and recorded this musical retelling of Suella Braverman’s recent history – to the tune of viral shanty The Wellerman.

If you’d like to take a more leisurely look at the lyrics, here they are.

There once was a brief Home Secretary

She came from the group called the ERG

Begins the job, but then backs down

She breached the Ministers’ Code.

Chorus:

Suella Braverman’s gone.

To think she’d only been there a month.

Spent days, just wagging her tongue,

She’d take her leave and go.

She had dreamed two weeks before

Of sending migrants from these shores.

She clapped and called for a culture war

She’d make that airplane go.

Chorus

She swore the ‘wokerati’ fought her,

But Sue’s email’s what really caught her.

Ironically, this migrants’ daughter

Then dived out the boat.

Chorus

Her time was short, for all agree

On Cabinet confidentiality.

And now she’s gone she can whinge and scheme,

She’ll never let it go.

Chorus

For forty days (but not much more)

Her time in charge was insecure.

She talked of plans to change the law

But now she’s got to go.

Chorus

A sinking ship’s the kind of song

To describe this government’s goings on.

As far as we’ve heard The Braverman’s gone

Don’t say it five times – or she might return.

Chorus (x2)

Here are a few comments from YouTube users that we really enjoyed.

As a tofu-eating, Guardian -reading member of the Wokerati, I congratulate you. 👍Well done, and thank you 😊

Anne Jones

BRILLIANT. You guys are amazing, to get this written, rehearsed, video made and uploaded within hours of Suella Wellerman going. 10/10

Spoolbox

Excellent! Some joy from the chaos of this dreadful Gov – Marsh Family songs. Thank you all. 👏👏

Bambit08

When the family shared the song on their Twitter account, it soon went viral, with almost 900,000 views after barely half a day.

They wrote –

‘Here’s a cheeky little sea shanty ⚓️🎶(an adaptation of #Wellerman) about #SuellaBraverman – we were sad to see her go, because we had to make this much quicker than we anticipated…’

Here’s how tweeters have been reacting.

Listen to @MarshSongs sing a little chanty about Braverman 👏 The only good thing to come from it all https://t.co/nR6PMKelXm — Philippa_Perry (@Philippa_Perry) October 20, 2022

The news is moving so fast we barely have time for reflection, but this is well worth a couple of your minutes. Beautifully done! https://t.co/wgelRVXHZz — Alex von Tunzelmann (@alexvtunzelmann) October 20, 2022

Adorable. Though statistically one of them is a secret tory. I reckon the lad on the right. https://t.co/rxCDeDg5RQ — Shaparak Khorsandi 🌻💙💛 (@ShappiKhorsandi) October 20, 2022

I thought it impossible to love this family more than we already did for their version of Les Mis at beginning of Covid — but this is biscuit-taking brilliant. May it mark end of Era of Irrational Cruelty in govt thinking https://t.co/5vs4KxC64C — Steve Crawshaw 🧡 (@stevecrawshaw) October 20, 2022

Oh yes https://t.co/mFAQjgfqLr — Angela Eagle DBE (@angelaeagle) October 20, 2022

For those who already forgot yesterday’s actual news story. Here is a little song for you all. 👇 https://t.co/nJKNiIs1CP — Annette Dittert (@annettedittert) October 20, 2022

We’re not sure there could be a better endorsement than one coming from award-winning composer Howard Goodall.

As well as YouTube and Twitter, you can follow the family on Facebook, TikTok and Instagram, or get access to exclusive content by supporting their work here.

Source The Marsh Family Image Screengrab