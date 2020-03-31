WATCH: British family go viral with epic lockdown version of Les Misérables’ One Day More

A Kent family have gone viral after sharing a lockdown-themed rendition of a Les Misérables song.

The Marsh household, who live in Faversham, took to singing about things people had been complaining about yesterday amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The family have been “overwhelmed” by the reaction to the video, which has 3.5 million views on Facebook.

This is the last one we are going to do on a lockdown theme, but it felt very apt. And it might be just in time to cheer up some friends and family who have had – or are about to have – birthdays, all by themselves. Decided to include a bit of the intro so that you can see what kind of madness Danielle Marsh and I would be dealing with, if we didn't occupy them with music making…Hope everyone out there is doing okay. Posted by Ben Marsh on Sunday, 29 March 2020

Dad Dr Ben Marsh, a history lecturer at the University of Kent in Canterbury, told KentOnline his family have been overwhelmed with the more than 400,000 views it has already received on Facebook.