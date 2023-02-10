Politics

Nadine Dorries is stepping down at the next general election – 16 ayes to the right

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 10th, 2023

Nadine Dorries, top Boris Johnson devotee/apologist (delete as appropriate) and would-be scourge of Channel 4, is stepping down as an MP at the next general election, in which polls suggest she would be likely to lose her seat.

She is widely believed to be on Boris Johnson’s honours list – and her announcement is likely to fuel those rumours as well as to cause sporadic outbursts of public celebration.

Twitter has already shared some great reactions.

