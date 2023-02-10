Nadine Dorries is stepping down at the next general election – 16 ayes to the right

Politics

Nadine Dorries, top Boris Johnson devotee/apologist (delete as appropriate) and would-be scourge of Channel 4, is stepping down as an MP at the next general election, in which polls suggest she would be likely to lose her seat.

Nadine Dorries has announced she will be standing down as an MP at the next General Election on her new TalkTV show, Friday Night with Nadine Watch Friday at 8pm only on TalkTV.@NadineDorries | #TalkTV pic.twitter.com/Vnqm22EYOL — TalkTV (@TalkTV) February 9, 2023

She is widely believed to be on Boris Johnson’s honours list – and her announcement is likely to fuel those rumours as well as to cause sporadic outbursts of public celebration.

Twitter has already shared some great reactions.

1.

But she was a shoo-in! https://t.co/GhWJqQ6kUT — Danny Wallace (@dannywallace) February 9, 2023

2.

So Nadine Dorries is to step down as an MP. A massive loss to those of us who cherish the contribution deranged, uninformed, bafflingly aggressive, sycophantic shitheads make to our country. — Jason (@NickMotown) February 9, 2023

3.

They ousted Johnson BECAUSE he was tanking in the polls. It wasn't ousting him that caused the Tory plummet. That was underway. And has continued. https://t.co/72rYAN71ot — Sooz Kempner🐀 (@SoozUK) February 9, 2023

4.

If we’re being absolutely honest here, had Nadine Dorries not announced that she’s standing down as a Tory MP would anyone have even noticed? The only difference would be the drop off in memes https://t.co/VfUVE6kBoz — Stuzi 🐝🐝🐝 (@Stuzipants) February 9, 2023

5.

As Nadine Dorries announces she’ll step down as an MP, she’s asked to list her achievements pic.twitter.com/3kkh9XkAUI — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) February 9, 2023

6.

Translation. Nadine is getting a peerage. https://t.co/8TadUsVYY1 — Otto English (@Otto_English) February 9, 2023

7.

Coming to an NHS Trust Board near you… https://t.co/EDT3rFFNWF — Dave Jones (@WelshGasDoc) February 9, 2023

8.