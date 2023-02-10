News

Nadine Dorries is stepping down as an MP but never forget these 23 facepalms and foul-ups

John Plunkett. Updated February 10th, 2023

You will probably have already seen the devastating news today that Nadine Dorries is stepping down as an MP.

The former culture secretary and lifetime vice president of the Boris Johnson fan club (president: Boris Johnson) will leave a hole in public life almost impossible to see.

But one thing she will be remembered for – today, at least – were her litany of facepalms and foul-ups.

Not all of them were on her Twitter, but they were all captured on Twitter and there’s surely no better tribute to the outgoing MP. So long, and thanks for all the f-ups.

1. This entire BBC Breakfast interview

2. When it looked like she was rowing a boat on Sky News

3. This magnificent encounter with Krishan Guru-Murthy on Channel 4 News

4. When she appeared not to know very much about digital, culture, media or sport

5. When she tweeted about World War 11 after a Conservative by-election defeat

6. When she ‘heard a noise outside’ and this happened

7. When she did this rap about online safety

8. When she admitted she shares her Netflix account

9. When she mocked Labour MP Wes Streeting for mistaking a Nadine Dorries parody account for the real thing.

10. When she was so confidently incorrect about Channel 4

11. When she was brutally owned by an economist on her own TV show

12. When she tried to troll Dominic Cummings

