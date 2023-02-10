Nadine Dorries is stepping down as an MP but never forget these 23 facepalms and foul-ups

News

You will probably have already seen the devastating news today that Nadine Dorries is stepping down as an MP.

The former culture secretary and lifetime vice president of the Boris Johnson fan club (president: Boris Johnson) will leave a hole in public life almost impossible to see.

Nadine Dorries has announced she will be standing down as an MP at the next General Election on her new TalkTV show, Friday Night with Nadine Watch Friday at 8pm only on TalkTV.@NadineDorries | #TalkTV pic.twitter.com/Vnqm22EYOL — TalkTV (@TalkTV) February 9, 2023

But one thing she will be remembered for – today, at least – were her litany of facepalms and foul-ups.

Not all of them were on her Twitter, but they were all captured on Twitter and there’s surely no better tribute to the outgoing MP. So long, and thanks for all the f-ups.

1. This entire BBC Breakfast interview

‘Why are you asking me that question?’ This is excruciating #BBCBreakfast pic.twitter.com/QuUouBbO4F — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) February 5, 2022

(via)

2. When it looked like she was rowing a boat on Sky News

(via)

3. This magnificent encounter with Krishan Guru-Murthy on Channel 4 News

Haha yes. All the people tagging me in this saying, “you are out of a job” haha very funny, my characters are more normal than the Culture Secretary ha ha I’m not in despair at the country & my career at ALL pic.twitter.com/zXbkwKb1Qe — Rosie Holt (@RosieisaHolt) January 31, 2022

As Catherine Tate is trending, because of the way Nadine Dorries behaved in her interview, this had to be done. pic.twitter.com/RS0OJNAvW2 — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) January 31, 2022

I don’t care what anyone says, Nadine Dorries really is quite compelling here pic.twitter.com/zoDTpw8YYf — TheFastShow (@TheFastShow1) January 31, 2022

4. When she appeared not to know very much about digital, culture, media or sport

“Downstream your movies.” “Tennis pitches.” Digital, culture, media, and sport secretary Nadines Dorries proves she has no idea about digital, culture, media, or sport pic.twitter.com/8UJDHVIFXk — PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) April 22, 2022

(via)

5. When she tweeted about World War 11 after a Conservative by-election defeat

Nadine Dorries is so upset with the result she’s gone through nine world wars in her head pic.twitter.com/PcwG2jHUle — James Felton (@JimMFelton) June 24, 2022

(via)

6. When she ‘heard a noise outside’ and this happened

7. When she did this rap about online safety

“Siri, please show me a country being totally infantilised by its own ruling class.” (Don’t miss the mic drop at the end, if you can bear it for that long). We are living in a cartoon. #idiocracy #BrexitBritain #MakeItStop pic.twitter.com/TPj5i323Ev — Brendan May (@bmay) May 27, 2022

(via)

8. When she admitted she shares her Netflix account

“There are four other people who can use my Netflix account in different parts of the country…am I not supposed to do that?” Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries admits breaking Netflix’s terms and conditions.@NadineDorries | @julianknight15 pic.twitter.com/C5cCgWkSP7 — The News Desk (@TheNewsDesk) May 19, 2022

They’ve put an idiot in charge of the family silver. And she’s cleaning it in the microwave on its highest setting.https://t.co/GLReNBGRAx — Otto English (@Otto_English) May 20, 2022

9. When she mocked Labour MP Wes Streeting for mistaking a Nadine Dorries parody account for the real thing.

Really sorry, Nadine. In my defence, it’s hard to tell parody from reality… https://t.co/gABxJAauiJ — Wes Streeting MP (@wesstreeting) July 5, 2022

(via)

10. When she was so confidently incorrect about Channel 4

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries claims 96% of consultation responses support the privatisation of Channel 4.@MrJohnNicolson points out that it’s actually the other way around, with the government’s own white paper stating 96% are against selling the broadcaster. pic.twitter.com/VIf82OoEET — Mirror Politics (@MirrorPolitics) May 19, 2022

11. When she was brutally owned by an economist on her own TV show

She can no longer sell Channel 4 so she’s just gonna rant and rave about it like a woman who can’t stop slagging off her ex-husband who has long remarried. pic.twitter.com/7ALCG9ohZH — Sooz Kempner🐀 (@SoozUK) October 25, 2022

Catching up with Nadine Dorries on TalkTV and oh boy pic.twitter.com/OrMRd35IvL — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) October 25, 2022

12. When she tried to troll Dominic Cummings