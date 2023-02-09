Lee Anderson demanded BBC local radio play his interview in full so they maliciously complied and it’s magnificent

Politics

You’ll probably have seen by now that Conservative MP ’30p’ Lee Anderson was Rishi Sunak’s surprise choice to be the party’s new deputy chair.

Anderson has been exceeding even his own reputation today by bigging up the death penalty, saying: ‘Nobody has ever committed a crime after being executed. You know that, don’t you? 100% success rate.’

And while we could probably write a whole post about that, instead listen to this BBC Radio Nottingham interview which surely tells you all you need to know about the outspoken Ashfield MP.

An increasingly belligerent Anderson insists presenter Verity Cowley plays the interview in full after she asked him about a video of him setting up a doorstep encounter during the 2019 election campaign.

So they did and it’s magnificent.

👀WOW. ’30p Lee’ on Radio Nottingham. When his getting caught asking a mate to pose as a swing voter is raised he says everyone lies, accuses Cowley of being dishonest, says his lying has nothing to do with his role as Tory deputy chair, then demands interview is not played. ~AA pic.twitter.com/uVkHS9NMTC — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) February 9, 2023

Well he can’t say he didn’t ask for it. And here are our favourite things people said about it.

This is amazing from @VerityCowley and producer. Bullyboy Lee Anderson tried to intimidate her after an unpleasant interview. At the end, he threatens never to do another one unless they play it in full or pull it. So she plays it all. Including the threat. @BBCRadioNottingham https://t.co/JdW2S4HomS — Danny Wallace (@dannywallace) February 9, 2023

"I'm asking you not to play it… don't play it please" Lee Anderson – Deputy Chairman of the Conservative Party demonstrating the sort of childishness that would make a child ashamed. A car crash interview demonstrating the power of local radio. Listen.https://t.co/9PYEErpRsT — Otto English (@Otto_English) February 9, 2023

It’s actually worse than you think. Doesn’t deny being a liar, tries to bully the interviewer, seems to think he can veto it being broadcast, says he’s doing the BBC a favour by being interviewed & signs off with a threat to withdraw access. He’s a thug. pic.twitter.com/YulgrLeg2Y — Nick Pettigrew🇺🇦 (@Nick_Pettigrew) February 9, 2023

Great radio, the bit at the end was hilarious,

“Make sure you play all of this, don’t cut it”

Like there was any part of this car crash that showed the oaf in a good light. — David Sinclair (@DavidSi55745502) February 9, 2023

oh my god he's so thick https://t.co/RPaRafO887 — Neil Gibbons (@neilgibbons) February 9, 2023

30p Lee doesn't want this playing. Over to Twitter, do your stuff… https://t.co/B1gbpelSas — Tim Barclay-Grabbe (@timbarclay_grab) February 9, 2023

Now *THIS* is a car crash. What a giant aggressive man baby Lee Anderson is. https://t.co/2B3waA9Sq4 — Oli Stirling (@OWS1892) February 9, 2023

Having heard this interview, I am now confident that I have eaten Scotch pies that contained more brains than Lee Anderson. That Sunak made him deputy chairman suggests the PM is not exactly a political genius either. https://t.co/9fDKQBnbnC — Chris Brookmyre (@cbrookmyre) February 9, 2023

OMG YOU HAVE TO LISTEN TO THE PARTY OF GOVERNMENT DEPUTY CHAIR https://t.co/22oVdIaIhW — Naomi Smith (@pimlicat) February 9, 2023

And just in case you want to listen to the whole thing, here it is in full.

Incidentally, the full 11 minutes are here. Anderson comes off WORSE, the more of it you listen to. The man is a mobile bin fire. ~AA https://t.co/06E6cyNRcg — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) February 9, 2023



To conclude …

Me realising that it wasn't a dream – I really did make Lee Anderson Deputy Chairman. pic.twitter.com/NkKVZvqLZM — Parody Rishi Sunak (@Parody_PM) February 9, 2023

Source Twitter @BestForBritain