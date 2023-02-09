Politics

Lee Anderson demanded BBC local radio play his interview in full so they maliciously complied and it’s magnificent

John Plunkett. Updated February 9th, 2023

You’ll probably have seen by now that Conservative MP ’30p’ Lee Anderson was Rishi Sunak’s surprise choice to be the party’s new deputy chair.

Anderson has been exceeding even his own reputation today by bigging up the death penalty, saying: ‘Nobody has ever committed a crime after being executed. You know that, don’t you? 100% success rate.’

And while we could probably write a whole post about that, instead listen to this BBC Radio Nottingham interview which surely tells you all you need to know about the outspoken Ashfield MP.

An increasingly belligerent Anderson insists presenter Verity Cowley plays the interview in full after she asked him about a video of him setting up a doorstep encounter during the 2019 election campaign.

So they did and it’s magnificent.

Well he can’t say he didn’t ask for it. And here are our favourite things people said about it.

And just in case you want to listen to the whole thing, here it is in full.


To conclude …

