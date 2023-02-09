News

Ian Hislop’s flawless argument against the death penalty is unfortunately topical again

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 9th, 2023

Let’s face it, it comes as no surprise to anyone that the new Tory Party Deputy Chairman, Lee Anderson, has the worst political opinion possible – in favour of bringing back the death penalty.

He told the Spectator –

“Nobody has ever committed a crime after being executed.”

Obviously, that hasn’t gone down well with – well, the sentient.

While the Conservative Party doesn’t support that policy, 30p Lee isn’t the first MP to take the radical stance.

Here’s how Ian Hislop took Priti Patel to task when she gave the death penalty her support.

Since the Question Time clip was recorded, Priti Patel has claimed she is no longer in favour of the death penalty.

If we can just get Lee Anderson to watch it …

