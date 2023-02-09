Ian Hislop’s flawless argument against the death penalty is unfortunately topical again

News

Let’s face it, it comes as no surprise to anyone that the new Tory Party Deputy Chairman, Lee Anderson, has the worst political opinion possible – in favour of bringing back the death penalty.

Lee Anderson: New Tory deputy chairman says he would support return of death penalty https://t.co/qxknMO2RyT — Sky News (@SkyNews) February 9, 2023

He told the Spectator –

“Nobody has ever committed a crime after being executed.”

Obviously, that hasn’t gone down well with – well, the sentient.

In which the new Tory Vice Chairman Lee Anderson neatly demonstrates that he's thicker than a cargo ship of extra deep mattresses entrapped in a treacle sea.https://t.co/Nb8Syz0uCc — Otto English (@Otto_English) February 9, 2023

Anyone who supports the death penalty is an inhuman piece of shit. — Fancy Brenda 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (they/them) (@SpillerOfTea) February 9, 2023

30p Lee Anderson says the death penalty has a “100% success rate” which coincidentally is the same success rate he has for talking absolutely unhinged drivel — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@mrdavemacleod) February 9, 2023

While the Conservative Party doesn’t support that policy, 30p Lee isn’t the first MP to take the radical stance.

Here’s how Ian Hislop took Priti Patel to task when she gave the death penalty her support.

Instead of throwing more red meat to the foaming mouthed Tory faithful, death penalty advocate 30p Lee Anderson should watch this. Ian Hislop destroying Priti Patel's support for capital punishment. "It's not a deterrent if you kill the wrong people."pic.twitter.com/Dyf1AIl42e — Chris Shaw (@The_ChrisShaw) February 9, 2023

Ian Hislop is quite, quite brilliant. https://t.co/6IUxvnsLPf — Citizen Paul Templeman (Falafel Male) #FBPE (@PaulTempleman6) February 9, 2023

Alexa show me an example of someone having their arse handed to them. https://t.co/knr3M1Zqql — Mike Dunn (@MikeDun00212873) February 9, 2023

When I saw Ian Hislop trending, I KNEW it was because of that cretin #30pLee and the death penalty. https://t.co/n4it2GlPaK — Colleen Hawkins (@Lady_Colleen) February 9, 2023

Since the Question Time clip was recorded, Priti Patel has claimed she is no longer in favour of the death penalty.

If we can just get Lee Anderson to watch it …

