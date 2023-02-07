News

Simply 7 times new Tory party deputy chair Lee Anderson was owned into next week

John Plunkett. Updated February 7th, 2023

Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle today, plugging the barely visible hole left by former Tory party chair, Nadhim Zahawi, was mostly entirely predictable.

All except for one unexpected appointment – Conservative MP Lee Anderson, who was appointed the party’s new deputy chair.

And here’s exactly what most people made of that.

Anderson, you might remember, memorably argued that food bank users did not understand how to budget, and that entire, nutritious meals could be cooked for 30p a time.

It led to no shortage of takedowns on Twitter, and wasn’t the only time Angry Anderson has found himself owned into next week. Here are 7 of the best.

1. When he was caught in the act covertly setting up a doorstep meeting with one of his own supporters

2. When he blamed food poverty on a lack of cooking skills and said nutritious meals could be easily cooked for 30p a time.

3. When he mocked a constituent’s Twitter following and it magnificently blew up in his face

4. When he used a member of his own staff to try to make a point about food banks

5. When he said Les Dawson wouldn’t be allowed on telly these days

6. When he boycotted watching England during the Euros – all the way to the final – because he didn’t agree with them taking the knee

7. And finally, when he said it wasn’t a government U-turn, it was a ‘change of direction’