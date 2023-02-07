Simply 7 times new Tory party deputy chair Lee Anderson was owned into next week

News

Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle today, plugging the barely visible hole left by former Tory party chair, Nadhim Zahawi, was mostly entirely predictable.

All except for one unexpected appointment – Conservative MP Lee Anderson, who was appointed the party’s new deputy chair.

And here’s exactly what most people made of that.

Welcome to the stupidest of all possible universes. One where you can succeed not despite being stupid, but by being stupid. https://t.co/Nvi4v8HIme — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) February 7, 2023

Anderson, you might remember, memorably argued that food bank users did not understand how to budget, and that entire, nutritious meals could be cooked for 30p a time.

It led to no shortage of takedowns on Twitter, and wasn’t the only time Angry Anderson has found himself owned into next week. Here are 7 of the best.

1. When he was caught in the act covertly setting up a doorstep meeting with one of his own supporters

This is brilliant. Conservative candidate, Lee Anderson – who said people should be housed in tents & forced to pick vegetables – ‘secretly’ arranged to speak with a local supporter, but left his mic on while he did it. Oh, and the supporter wasn’t very helpful to his campaign. pic.twitter.com/DCUuWfmrez — Damon Evans (@damocrat) November 25, 2019

2. When he blamed food poverty on a lack of cooking skills and said nutritious meals could be easily cooked for 30p a time.

Letter in today’s Times pic.twitter.com/EE3M5EIxQa — His Lordship Steve Toffee (@marrtoffee) May 15, 2022

3. When he mocked a constituent’s Twitter following and it magnificently blew up in his face

Oh the irony.

Just imagine if I had said this.

What do you think the front page headline would have said?

‘Nasty out of touch Tory forces the disabled & long term doleys into workhouses’. Can you think of one? pic.twitter.com/WeO5qNPONF — Lee Anderson MP (@LeeAndersonMP_) January 11, 2023

Tory MP, worried about his re-election prospects, takes any opportunity to slate the opposition? — Chris Delaney (@chris_delaney90) January 11, 2023

You have one Twitter follower in 5 years. Hardly an influencer are you when even your friends refuse to follow you. Assuming you have friends. — Lee Anderson MP (@LeeAndersonMP_) January 11, 2023

WE DID IT! Well done to everyone who got @chris_delaney90 over the line – he’s now got more followers than his MP Lee Anderson, who just 48 hours ago told him that only having one follower meant he didn’t have real friends either. Here’s the magic moment when it all happened … pic.twitter.com/ldXG2BgwUE — Simon Harris – Man Behaving Dadly (THAT’S DADLY) (@simonharris_mbd) January 13, 2023

4. When he used a member of his own staff to try to make a point about food banks

Katy works for me. She is single & earns less than 30k, rents a room for £775pcm in Central London, has student debt, £120 a month on travelling to work saves money every month, goes on foreign holidays & does not need to use a foodbank. Katy makes my point really well. pic.twitter.com/8nrwTSQ4Qs — Lee Anderson MP (@LeeAndersonMP_) January 19, 2023

Hi Katy do you mind posing for a photograph, I want to tweet out your salary and living arrangements in order to shit on people in completely different circumstances that have been forced to use food banks because of our callous and shitty government, cheers — James Felton (@JimMFelton) January 19, 2023

5. When he said Les Dawson wouldn’t be allowed on telly these days

Lovely Les. I see a tribute to Les is on the box tonight. Not sure he would be allowed on the TV nowadays. Fairly sure he would send the left into meltdown with his jokes. Me? Accuse me of being stuck in the 70s but I think he was hilarious. pic.twitter.com/Xww5h88RQF — Lee Anderson MP (@LeeAndersonMP_) December 26, 2022

You’re watching him on the TV, 30p. What is your obsession with claiming stuff that doesn’t belong to you and telling everyone what you reckon “the left” would think? Just enjoy a bit of Christmas Telly and get some real bloody problems. — Ethan Lawrence (@EthanDLawrence) December 26, 2022

6. When he boycotted watching England during the Euros – all the way to the final – because he didn’t agree with them taking the knee

This decision gets funnier every match https://t.co/Zp92qxbdAY — James Felton (@JimMFelton) July 7, 2021

7. And finally, when he said it wasn’t a government U-turn, it was a ‘change of direction’