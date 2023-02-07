If you only watch one Liz Truss interview today – make it this hilariously accurate parody

Entertainment

As part of her so-called comeback, Liz Truss gave an interview to her friends at The Spectator. It wasn’t the slickest political posturing we’ve ever seen.

Truss’s interview with @Spectator is toe curling awful.

It exposes her as utterly unsuitable to hold high office never mind be our Prime Minister.

Tells you much about the state of the Conservative Party that it foisted Truss on us & she still has many supporters. https://t.co/GbnybfdLsQ — Anna Soubry (@Anna_Soubry) February 6, 2023

She admitted to having sacked Kwasi Kwarteng because it was basically him or her, but it obviously turned out to be him and her.

You could watch the whole thing here, if you fancy cringing yourself inside out, but you can get the gist of it far quicker and with added deliberately funny moments by watching this sketch from the very talented actor, writer and comedian, Susan Harrison.

Exclusive interview with Liz Truss pic.twitter.com/VH6KXx3D93 — Susan Harrison (@SueHarrison123) February 6, 2023

I’ve spent many hours soul searching to find out what other people have done wrong.

There it is in a nutshell.

That's a great sketch and a fantastic impression! — Matt Green (@mattgreencomedy) February 6, 2023

This is excellent. 😊😂 — Marcoooos! (@marcusbrig) February 6, 2023

this is incredible! The little touches, the little laugh and breath after over-delivered. What a talent! — James (@theretrojames75) February 6, 2023

Boys and girls, take a listen to this – and prepare to either spill your tea, or inhale it up your nose!😂😂😂 Two minutes of genius… https://t.co/7jem5gfyel — Michael O'Sullivan (@michaelwriter1) February 6, 2023

There’s only one problem with the sketch – sort of.

This would be really funny,

if it wasn't so accurate and believable. https://t.co/KmCQ8qcqTv — Mike 🐕 (@ridgebackpop) February 6, 2023

As well as Twitter, you can find Susan on Instagram and YouTube or keep track of all her work through her website.

READ MORE

19 best reactions to the rumours of Liz Truss’ attempted comeback

Source Susan Harrison (@SueHarrison123) Image Screengrab