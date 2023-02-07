Politics

Watch Liz Truss admit to throwing Kwasi Kwarteng under the bus

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 7th, 2023

Liz Truss‘ much trumpeted comeback is in full swing, having kicked off when the Telegraph published her 4,000-word list of excuses for devastating the financial markets during her 49-day tenure as PM.

On Monday, her interview with The Spectator’s Katy Balls and Fraser Nelson was aired.

Fraser Nelson asked Truss about why she sacked her then chancellor and long-time political ally, Kwasi Kwarteng.

“I needed to do as much as I could to indicate that things were different.”

So, the reason Kwarteng got the boot after 38 days in post, despite Truss now claiming she was on the same page in terms of policy, was that she had to show she’d made a change.

We’ve yet to hear what Kwasi Kwarteng thinks of it, but here’s what others have said.

