Watch Liz Truss admit to throwing Kwasi Kwarteng under the bus

Liz Truss‘ much trumpeted comeback is in full swing, having kicked off when the Telegraph published her 4,000-word list of excuses for devastating the financial markets during her 49-day tenure as PM.

Is Liz Truss's comeback over yet? — Frances 'Cassandra' Coppola (@Frances_Coppola) February 6, 2023

On Monday, her interview with The Spectator’s Katy Balls and Fraser Nelson was aired.

The Liz Truss spectator interview is already wild. She “underestimated the scale of the orthodoxy” but also admits that the main thing that went wrong is that neither her nor Kwasi Kwarteng really understood anything about what they were doing. — Tom Peck (@tompeck) February 6, 2023

the Spectator has a 50-minute interview with Liz Truss, and has somehow not structured it as a minute on each day in office 🤦 — Henry Mance (@henrymance) February 6, 2023

It’s appropriate that Liz Truss has given her interview to the Spectator, seeing as that’s what she should forever be. — Count Binface (@CountBinface) February 5, 2023

Favourite moment from the Liz Truss interview pic.twitter.com/lEnaSm45vo — Will Lloyd (@willgeorgelloyd) February 6, 2023

While Her Plans May Have Ended In Failure, Maybe Liz Truss Was Right When She Said We Should Hammer Rusty Nails Into Our Eye Sockets/me for the Spectator — . (@twlldun) February 6, 2023

Fraser Nelson asked Truss about why she sacked her then chancellor and long-time political ally, Kwasi Kwarteng.

Exclusive: Liz Truss on why she sacked Kwasi Kwarteng 👇 'I can’t say it was anything but extremely difficult. I was getting serious warnings from officials that there could be a potential market meltdown the following week if I didn't take action.'https://t.co/6WrYXQZEG5 pic.twitter.com/8oxdstRYBO — The Spectator (@spectator) February 6, 2023

“I needed to do as much as I could to indicate that things were different.”

So, the reason Kwarteng got the boot after 38 days in post, despite Truss now claiming she was on the same page in terms of policy, was that she had to show she’d made a change.

Liz Truss: I agreed with everything that Kwasi Kwarteng did. Reporter: Why did you sack him? Liz Truss: … pic.twitter.com/CcZlBR0WVl — PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) February 6, 2023

We’ve yet to hear what Kwasi Kwarteng thinks of it, but here’s what others have said.

1.

This is such an obvious question to ask and she’s not remotely ready for it pic.twitter.com/rr4VYjEMDP — Alan White (@aljwhite) February 6, 2023

2.

There is nothing behind the eyes. https://t.co/LuLKdVbspZ — Frances 'Cassandra' Coppola (@Frances_Coppola) February 6, 2023

3.

Apprentice candidate bringing their sub team leader back into the boardroom after Karren raised an eyebrow vibe https://t.co/H7TTdAzBIF — James Dixon 🇺🇦 (@thejamesdixon) February 6, 2023

4.

Boggles the mind to think Truss has spent weeks plotting this comeback, written 4,000 words on why she wasn't to blame & shouldn't have been ditched, and yet…didn't think it might be worth having a credible/convincing answer to the v basic Q "Why did you sack your Chancellor?" https://t.co/l20sw5lFg4 — Rob Ford (@robfordmancs) February 6, 2023

5.

She was Kwarteng’s boss… She supported his plan She proudly announced his plan She green-lighted his plan Then she did this… The thing that any boss or leader with a shred of decency wouldn’t. pic.twitter.com/5VKsJig7tZ — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) February 7, 2023

6.

A bowl of soup in a jacket. https://t.co/JpYcYayobW — Nick Pettigrew🇺🇦 (@Nick_Pettigrew) February 6, 2023

7.